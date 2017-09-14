Real Estate The Ticker

Housing industry heavy hitters to speak at exclusive Detroit conference

Set to discuss options for housing America’s families

September 14, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS Ben Carson David Stevens Housing America's families HUD J. Ronald Terwilliger Foundation MBA
microphone

An upcoming event, hosted by the J. Ronald Terwilliger Foundation for Housing America’s Families, announced two top industry leaders will join its panelists at an upcoming event.

The foundation announced U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson and Mortgage Bankers Association President and CEO David Stevens joined its panel of experts. HousingWire is a media sponsor of the event and editorial staff will be attending as well.

Carson and Stevens will join the industry’s Housing America’s Families Forum on November 15, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan where the industry will discuss key issues in the housing industry. Some of the topics the forum will discuss include solving the rental affordability crisis, the future of housing finance, the path to sustainable homeownership and the critical connection between housing and health.

They will join other panelists for the event including Rip Rapson of the Kresge Foundation, Adrianne Todman of NAHRO, Kristin Siglin of Housing Partnership Network, Daryl Carter of Avanath Capital Management and Douglas Jutte of Building Healthy Places Network.

In describing its event, the foundation explained, “America is in the midst of a silent housing crisis. Rising rents are wreaking havoc on families across America: more than 11 million households spend in excess of 50% of their incomes just on rent. At the same time, fewer and fewer Americans are able to access homeownership and the wealth-building opportunities it offers. The homeownership rates for young adults and minority families have plummeted.”

“We are at a crossroads moment,” it continued. “We can either allow today's crisis in housing to grow in scope and intensity or we can seize the opportunity to help transform a sector of our economy that is so critical to our nation's future prosperity.”

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

Ben Carson promises to take care of housing’s most vulnerable

WATCH: HUD Secretary Ben Carson speaks to reducing government role in housing

MBA stands with Ben Carson as HUD secretary

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

Freddie Mac: Mortgage rates could begin to rise soon

Increase in minority income pushes homeownership rate higher

Housing industry stands behind Trump’s pick for FHA head

Trulia: Housing market fails to produce what buyers really want

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
September 2017

Out of the shadows: How fintech is infiltrating the mortgage industry

A study released in the National Bureau of Economic Research maintains that nonbanks, such as Quicken and loanDepot, essentially tripled market share for mortgage lending between 2007 to 2015. You read that right: tripled market share in less than 10 years. How is such a high level of disruption possible? Read on.

Feature

HW Insiders 2017

HousingWire began recognizing the unsung heroes of the mortgage finance industry last year, seeking out the “go-to” team members and those who get the job done with enthusiasm, no matter the size of the challenge. Our editorial board carefully selected each of these 33 professionals for their vital and dynamic contributions to their companies. Read on to see who made this year's list.

Commentary

Maintaining relevancy with today's tech-savvy consumers

Rick Arvielo
Rick Arvielo
 Lending
More than any other generation of consumers, today’s homebuyer uses the internet and mobile devices to connect with businesses. When buyers look for homes, they’re turning to real estate apps like Zillow, Trulia, or Redfin. These resources can be a key avenue to market yourself because they put you directly in the line of sight of potential buyers. Another option is to align yourself with a mortgage company that provides apps so you can manage your business on-the-go.