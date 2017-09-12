Breaking News

  • Massachusetts planning to sue Equifax over massive data breach

    Equifax, which is already facing inquiries from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the House Financial Services Committee, and others over the credit reporting agency’s massive data breach, has a new problem on its hands – Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey.

Investments Lending Real Estate

Massachusetts planning to sue Equifax over massive data breach

AG Healey: This may be the most brazen failure to protect consumer data ever

September 12, 2017
Ben Lane
KEYWORDS Equifax Equifax data breach Massachusetts Massachusetts Attorney General Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey Maura Healey
Gavel justice law legal

Equifax, which is already facing inquiries from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the House Financial Services Committee, and the office of New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman over the credit reporting agency’s massive data breach, has a new problem on its hands – Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey.

On Tuesday, Healey announced that Massachusetts plans to sue Equifax over failing to protect the personal information of millions of the state’s residents.

According to Healey’s office, of the 143 million U.S. consumers whose personal information was exposed in the breach, nearly three million were from Massachusetts.

And Healey wants answers.

“In all of our years investigating data breaches, this may be the most brazen failure to protect consumer data we have ever seen,” Healey said in a statement. “My office is acting as quickly as possible to hold Equifax accountable for the risks that millions of consumers now face.”

In the wake of Equifax’s announcement of the breach, Healey’s office said that it would be launching an immediate investigation to “determine the scope of risk to consumers and whether the company had proper safeguards in place to protect consumer information.”

Now, Massachusetts plans to sue the credit reporting agency.

According to Healey’s office, the state’s lawsuit will alleged that that Equifax, “did not maintain the appropriate safeguards to protect consumer data in violation of Massachusetts consumer protection and data privacy laws and regulations.”

Healey’s office notes that in most circumstances, the Massachusetts Consumer Protection Act requires the attorney general’s office to send a five-day notice to companies it intends to sue.

Healey’s office said it sent such a letter to Equifax on Tuesday.

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

Senate Finance Committee also wants answers on Equifax data breach

CFPB, House Financial Services Committee begin investigating Equifax data breach

Equifax reports massive data breach that could impact 143 million consumers

Headshot-for-hw-31
Ben Lane is the Senior Financial Reporter for HousingWire. In this role, he helps set a leading pace for news coverage spanning the issues driving the U.S. housing economy. Previously, he worked for TownSquareBuzz, a hyper-local news service. He is a graduate of University of North Texas. Follow Ben on Twitter at @BenLaneHW.

Recent Articles by Ben Lane

Dallas housing counseling agency executive admits to preying on struggling borrowers

Senate Finance Committee also wants answers on Equifax data breach

Former Deutsche Bank head subprime mortgage bond trader fires back at U.S. fraud charges

SoFi CEO Mike Cagney stepping down as company fights sexual harassment claims

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
September 2017

Out of the shadows: How fintech is infiltrating the mortgage industry

A study released in the National Bureau of Economic Research maintains that nonbanks, such as Quicken and loanDepot, essentially tripled market share for mortgage lending between 2007 to 2015. You read that right: tripled market share in less than 10 years. How is such a high level of disruption possible? Read on.

Feature

HW Insiders 2017

HousingWire began recognizing the unsung heroes of the mortgage finance industry last year, seeking out the “go-to” team members and those who get the job done with enthusiasm, no matter the size of the challenge. Our editorial board carefully selected each of these 33 professionals for their vital and dynamic contributions to their companies. Read on to see who made this year's list.

Commentary

Maintaining relevancy with today's tech-savvy consumers

Rick Arvielo
Rick Arvielo
 Lending
More than any other generation of consumers, today’s homebuyer uses the internet and mobile devices to connect with businesses. When buyers look for homes, they’re turning to real estate apps like Zillow, Trulia, or Redfin. These resources can be a key avenue to market yourself because they put you directly in the line of sight of potential buyers. Another option is to align yourself with a mortgage company that provides apps so you can manage your business on-the-go.