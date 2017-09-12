Breaking News

  • Massachusetts planning to sue Equifax over massive data breach

    Equifax, which is already facing inquiries from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the House Financial Services Committee, and others over the credit reporting agency’s massive data breach, has a new problem on its hands – Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey.

Lending Servicing The Ticker

CoreLogic: Mortgage delinquencies continue falling in June

Rising home prices pressure delinquency rates

September 12, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS CoreLogic Delinquency rate foreclosure inventory mortgage delinquency
foreclosure sign

Mortgage delinquency rates slipped slightly in June, according to the monthly Loan Performance Insights report from CoreLogic, a property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider.

Mortgage delinquencies slipped to 4.5% nationally in June, down 0.8 percentage points from last year when it was 5.3%.

“The CoreLogic Home Price Index increased 6% and payroll employment grew by 2.2 million jobs in the year ending June 2017, supporting further declines in delinquency rates,” CoreLogic chief economist Frank Nothaft said. “The forecast for the coming year includes 5% home-price appreciation and further job growth, putting renewed downward pressure on mortgage delinquency rates.”

The foreclosure inventory rate, which measures the share of mortgages in some stage of the foreclosure process, dropped two percentage points annually to 0.7% in June. This represents the lowest level since July 2007 which the rate was also 0.7%.

Early stage delinquencies are important for analyzing the health of the mortgage market. Mortgages defined as 30 to 59 days past due, declined from 2.1% last year to 2% in June while mortgages 60 to 90 days past due decreased 0.1 percentage point to 0.6%.

The chart below shows the mortgage delinquency rates for mortgages in each stage:

Click to Enlarge

Foreclosures

(Source: CoreLogic)

“After peaking at 3.6% in December 2010, June's 0.7% foreclosure rate was the lowest in 10 years,” CoreLogic President and CEO Frank Martell said. “Across the 100 most populous metro areas, the foreclosure rate varied from 0.1% in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood to 2.2% in New York-Newark-Jersey City.”

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

CoreLogic: Foreclosure inventory plummets in July

CoreLogic: Loan performance shows improvement in April

CoreLogic: Foreclosures sink to lowest level since 2007

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

Houston housing market still going strong post Harvey

Milestone: CoreLogic user base grows to 1 million real estate agents

Real estate agents lose some confidence in future mortgage lending volume

Consumers remain too optimistic when estimating home value

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
September 2017

Out of the shadows: How fintech is infiltrating the mortgage industry

A study released in the National Bureau of Economic Research maintains that nonbanks, such as Quicken and loanDepot, essentially tripled market share for mortgage lending between 2007 to 2015. You read that right: tripled market share in less than 10 years. How is such a high level of disruption possible? Read on.

Feature

HW Insiders 2017

HousingWire began recognizing the unsung heroes of the mortgage finance industry last year, seeking out the “go-to” team members and those who get the job done with enthusiasm, no matter the size of the challenge. Our editorial board carefully selected each of these 33 professionals for their vital and dynamic contributions to their companies. Read on to see who made this year's list.

Commentary

Maintaining relevancy with today's tech-savvy consumers

Rick Arvielo
Rick Arvielo
 Lending
More than any other generation of consumers, today’s homebuyer uses the internet and mobile devices to connect with businesses. When buyers look for homes, they’re turning to real estate apps like Zillow, Trulia, or Redfin. These resources can be a key avenue to market yourself because they put you directly in the line of sight of potential buyers. Another option is to align yourself with a mortgage company that provides apps so you can manage your business on-the-go.