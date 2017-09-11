Lending Real Estate The Ticker

President Trump signs Hurricane Harvey relief bill

Bill passed with “extraordinary bipartisan support”

September 11, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
Hurricane Harvey photo 1

Friday, President Donald Trump signed a bill which, among other spending actions, granted relief to victims of Hurricane Harvey, the Category 4 storm that swept through South Texas and Louisiana.

With the passage of H.R. 601, the president offered relief to the Houston area, as well as a three-month extension to the National Flood Insurance Program, HousingWire reported Friday.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted the signing of the bill, saying it would provide much-needed support for storm survivors.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin issued a statement Monday, supporting the decision and applauding the bipartisan support in creating the bill.

“President Trump signed into law the Hurricane Harvey funding bill that passed Congress with extraordinary bipartisan support,” Mnuchin said. “Our country is united behind the victims of Hurricane Harvey, and those in the path of Hurricane Irma.”

“By authorizing and deploying this funding, we provide the millions of people affected by these natural disasters necessary support and ensure that first responders and emergency workers have the resources they need to continue their heroic work,” he said.

Across the U.S., companies continue to offer relief to Hurricane Harvey victims. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau issued a public statement to encourage its supervised entities to help consumers affected by Hurricane Harvey.

The Small Business Administration announced it is prepared to financially help some of the homeowners impacted from the hurricane with $3.3 billion in disaster loans.

Wells Fargo and JPMorgan Chase are donating $1 million each to support those affected by the hurricane and the relief efforts.

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are extending additional relief to homeowners affected by the catastrophic flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey including suspending foreclosures and evictions.

Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

