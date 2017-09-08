Zillow acquires New Home Feed, listing service for new homes

Zillow Group, seeking to improve the quality of its websites’ new home listings, acquired New Home Feed, a listing management system that allows homebuilders to input, manage and syndicate their listings across the web.

Zillow announced the acquisition on Friday and did not provide financial details.

In a release, Tony Small, group vice president of emerging marketplaces at Zillow Group, said that acquiring New Home Feed is a “natural extension” for Zillow.

“As the leader in new construction data management and a tool many of our builder customers currently use, New Home Feed felt like a natural extension of our current services,” Small said.

“By incorporating New Home Feed’s tool set into our offering, it will be easier for partners to send their listings to Zillow Group and will improve the quality and accuracy of our new construction listings,” Small continued. “This acquisition is another step toward our ultimate goal for new construction at Zillow Group, which is to help builders market their homes to consumers with a great return-on-investment.”

Rick Phillips, general manager of New Home Feed, said the company is “excited” to join Zillow.

“Many of our customers already use Zillow and Trulia to market their new construction homes,” Phillips said. “New Home Feed allows them to easily input, manage, and syndicate listings, and view intuitive reports in one dashboard. We are thrilled to start working with the Zillow Group team to integrate our technology directly with the platform to meet the rapidly growing needs of the new home industry.”