Lending The Ticker Valuations Homeowners

Rising home prices force homebuyers to find co-borrowers

Mortgage originations jump in Q2

September 7, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS Attom Data Solutions Co-borrowers mortgage origination Residential Property Loan Origination report
mortgage application

Mortgage originations increased in the second quarter, however borrowers are increasingly relying on the help of a co-borrower as home prices continue to rise, according to the latest Q2 2017 U.S. Residential Property Loan Origination Report released by ATTOM Data Solutions, a multi-sourced property database.

The latest report showed more than 2 million mortgages were originated on residential properties during the second quarter, an increase of 37% from the first quarter’s three-year low. However, this is still down 12% from the second quarter last year.

The loan origination report is derived from publicly recorded mortgages and deeds of trust collected by ATTOM Data Solutions in more than 1,700 counties accounting for more than 87% of the U.S. population.

But as home prices rise, borrowers are increasingly relying on co-borrowers. The report found 22.8% of all purchase originations on single-family homes involved co-borrowers, multiple, non-married borrowers listed on the deed of trust. This is up from 21.3% in the previous quarter and 20.5% last year.

“Homebuyers are increasingly relying on co-borrowers to help with home purchases, particularly in high-priced markets where sizable down payments are necessary to compete,” ATTOM Senior Vice President Daren Blomquist said. “This rising trend in co-borrowing is helping to eke out increases in purchase loan originations despite affordability and supply constraints.”

Among the top 42 cities with at least 1,500 purchase originations on single-family homes, the metro with the highest share of co-borrowers was San Jose with 50.9%, followed by Miami with 45.2% and Seattle with 39.1%.

“Climbing home prices are forcing more and more borrowers to consider other options, such as leveraging a parent’s credit, in order to qualify to buy,” said Matthew Gardner, chief economist at Windermere Real Estate, covering the Seattle market.

“Given the ongoing concerns about the emergence of another housing bubble, it was encouraging to see that Seattle has the tenth highest average down payment in the U.S. at 14%,” Gardner said. “Such substantial down payments can act as a cushion in the unlikely event that home prices start to reverse the substantial gains that we’ve seen over the past several years.”

However, while rising home prices are forcing an increasing number of homeowners to find co-borrowers, Ten-X Executive Vice President Rick Sharga explains in the quick video below that there should be no concerns of a coming housing bubble. 

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

Can anything slow down rising home prices?

Seller's market: Experts predict home prices will just keep rising

Trulia: Millennial homebuyers don’t care about rising interest rates

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

Americans agree: Time is right to sell, but not to buy

Freddie Mac: Mortgage rates hit another, new low

Ellie Mae: Closing times jump significantly from West to East Coast

Trump’s DACA decision to have limited effect on U.S. economy

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
September 2017

Out of the shadows: How fintech is infiltrating the mortgage industry

A study released in the National Bureau of Economic Research maintains that nonbanks, such as Quicken and loanDepot, essentially tripled market share for mortgage lending between 2007 to 2015. You read that right: tripled market share in less than 10 years. How is such a high level of disruption possible? Read on.

Feature

HW Insiders 2017

HousingWire began recognizing the unsung heroes of the mortgage finance industry last year, seeking out the “go-to” team members and those who get the job done with enthusiasm, no matter the size of the challenge. Our editorial board carefully selected each of these 33 professionals for their vital and dynamic contributions to their companies. Read on to see who made this year's list.

Commentary

Maintaining relevancy with today's tech-savvy consumers

Rick Arvielo
Rick Arvielo
 Lending
More than any other generation of consumers, today’s homebuyer uses the internet and mobile devices to connect with businesses. When buyers look for homes, they’re turning to real estate apps like Zillow, Trulia, or Redfin. These resources can be a key avenue to market yourself because they put you directly in the line of sight of potential buyers. Another option is to align yourself with a mortgage company that provides apps so you can manage your business on-the-go.