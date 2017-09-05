Real Estate The Ticker Valuations

CoreLogic: Home prices jump 6.7% annually in July

34 of top 100 markets now overvalued

September 5, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS CoreLogic CoreLogic HPI Home Price Home price index HPI Forecast
House

Home prices increased once again in July, making more than one-third of the top 100 U.S. cities overvalued, according to the latest Home Price Index from CoreLogic, property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider.

Home prices increased 6.7% in July annually from July 2016 and 0.9% monthly from June, CoreLogic’s HPI showed.

Click to Enlarge

home prices

(Source: CoreLogic)

CoreLogic also predicted home prices will increase 5% by July 2018 and 0.4% in August, according to the HPI Forecast. The CoreLogic HPI Forecast is a projection of home prices using the CoreLogic HPI and other economic variables. Values are derived from state-level forecasts by weighting indices according to the number of owner-occupied households for each state.

“In July, home price growth in the Pacific Northwest and mountain states led the nation with the highest appreciation rates,” CoreLogic Chief Economist Frank Nothaft said. “The sharp increase in prices in Washington and Utah has been especially striking, with home price growth in both states accelerating by 3% points since the beginning of this year.”

CoreLogic found out of the country’s top 100 metropolitan areas, 34% became overvalued in July, according to its Market Conditions Indicators data. The MCI showed 28% of the top markets were undervalued and 38% were at value.

The MCI analysis categorizes home prices in individual markets as undervalued, at value or overvalued by comparing home prices to their long-run, sustainable levels, which are supported by local market fundamentals, such as disposable income.

“Home prices in July continued to rise at a solid pace with no signs of slowing down,” CoreLogic President and CEO Frank Martell said. “The combination of steadily rising purchase demand along with very tight inventory of unsold homes should keep upward pressure on home prices for the remainder of this year.”

“While mortgage interest rates remain low, affordability cracks are emerging as over a third of U.S. top cities are now overvalued,” Martell said.

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

CoreLogic: Home prices jump 6.6% in May

CoreLogic: Home prices jump 7% in December

CoreLogic: Bidding frenzy sends home prices soaring

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

Whistleblower accuses Wells Fargo of unfair mortgage rate hikes

MBA requests mortgage industry input on unified MISMO closing instructions

Land Gorilla integrates with Ellie Mae’s mortgage solution

Home sales predicted to continue downward track in August

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
September 2017

Out of the shadows: How fintech is infiltrating the mortgage industry

A study released in the National Bureau of Economic Research maintains that nonbanks, such as Quicken and loanDepot, essentially tripled market share for mortgage lending between 2007 to 2015. You read that right: tripled market share in less than 10 years. How is such a high level of disruption possible? Read on.

Feature

HW Insiders 2017

HousingWire began recognizing the unsung heroes of the mortgage finance industry last year, seeking out the “go-to” team members and those who get the job done with enthusiasm, no matter the size of the challenge. Our editorial board carefully selected each of these 33 professionals for their vital and dynamic contributions to their companies. Read on to see who made this year's list.

Commentary

Maintaining relevancy with today's tech-savvy consumers

Rick Arvielo
Rick Arvielo
 Lending
More than any other generation of consumers, today’s homebuyer uses the internet and mobile devices to connect with businesses. When buyers look for homes, they’re turning to real estate apps like Zillow, Trulia, or Redfin. These resources can be a key avenue to market yourself because they put you directly in the line of sight of potential buyers. Another option is to align yourself with a mortgage company that provides apps so you can manage your business on-the-go.