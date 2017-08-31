Breaking News

Stewart adds former Nationstar EVP David Hisey as chief financial officer

Also served as CFO at Fannie Mae

August 31, 2017
Ben Lane
Stewart Information Services, a real estate services company, announced this week that it added David Hisey as the company’s new chief financial officer.

Hisey will also serve as Stewart’s secretary and treasurer. Hisey succeeds Allen Berryman, who announced his retirement plans earlier this year.

Hisey previously worked at Nationstar Mortgage, serving as the nonbank’s executive vice president, chief strategy and external affairs officer until June 2015.

In May 2015, Nationstar announced that Hisey intended to resign, effective at the close of business on June 19, 2015.

According to Hisey’s bio, he held the positions of executive vice president, chief strategy and external affairs officer at Nationstar from May 2014 until he left in June 2015.

Previously, he was Nationstar’s chief financial officer.

Earlier in his career, Hisey was the executive vice president and deputy chief financial officer for Fannie Mae, a role he held from 2008 to 2012.

From 2005 to 2008, he served as senior vice president and controller for Fannie Mae.

Most recently, Hisey was the senior advisor to the CEO and acting CFO for Prospect Mortgage.

At Stewart, Hisey will oversee the company’s financial planning and analysis, accounting, treasury and audit functions, as well as investor relations and property management.

“David is a disciplined and strategic leader who we are extremely excited to have as part of Stewart’s leadership team,” Matt Morris, Stewart’s CEO, said. “Stewart will benefit from his deep real estate and private equity sponsor experience with Nationstar, Fannie Mae and other prestigious financial institutions. While Allen will be missed, his financial leadership leaves a foundation to build upon and I’m pleased he will advise during the transition.”

Berryman will remain in an advisory role into the fall to ensure a “smooth transition,” the company said.

“Stewart is a proven, customer-focused organization building for continued growth and I am enthusiastic about the opportunity,” Hisey said. “I look forward to working with the team to develop and execute strategies that will shape Stewart's future for the benefit of its shareholders, customers and associates.”

