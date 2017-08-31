Breaking News

    "As part of our comprehensive strategy to deliver the first true digital mortgage to the industry, we are helping lenders to originate more loans, reduce costs, and complete the entire mortgage process faster," said Jonathan Corr, president and CEO of Ellie Mae. "The combination of Velocify's solution with our Encompass CRM and Encompass Consumer Connect solutions will accelerate our delivery of the most robust digital mortgage solution in the market."

Freddie Mac: Mortgage rates hit second-consecutive 2017 low

Is this downward trend coming to an end?

August 31, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
Mortgage rates hit an all-new 2017 low for the second-consecutive week, according to Freddie Mac’s weekly Primary Mortgage Market Survey.

“The 10-year Treasury yield fell to a new 2017-low on Tuesday,” Freddie Mac Chief Economist Sean Becketti said. “In response, the 30-year mortgage rate dropped four basis points to 3.82%, reaching a new year-to-date low for the second consecutive week.”

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage dropped to 3.82% for the week ending Aug. 31, 2017. This is down from last week’s 3.86% but up from 3.46% last year.

The 15-year FRM also decreased, dropping from last week’s 3.16% to 3.12% this week. This is still up from last year’s 2.77%.

The five-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage decreased to 3.14%, down from 3.17% last week but up from 2.83% last year.

“However, recent releases of positive economic data could halt the downward trend of mortgage rates,” Becketti said.

Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

