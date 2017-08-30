Lending The Ticker

CFPB announces annual dollar thresholds under TILA regulations

Changes take effect Jan. 1

August 30, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS CFPB Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Regulation Z Tila Truth in Lending Act
Office paperwork

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announced on Wednesday its annual adjustments to the dollar amounts of various thresholds under the Truth in Lending Act (TILA) regulations.

The new adjustments will apply to certain consumer credit transactions in 2018.

While the changes go beyond just mortgage finance, they are a part of the annual changes. The changes go into effect on Jan. 1, 2018.

As explained in the Federal Register, the bureau is required to calculate annually the dollar amounts for several provisions in Regulation Z, which implements TILA.

The final rule revises the dollar amounts for provisions implementing TILA and amendments to TILA, including:

  • The Credit Card Accountability Responsibility and Disclosure Act of 2009 (CARD Act)
  • The Home Ownership and Equity Protection Act of 1994 (HOEPA)
  • The Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (Dodd-Frank Act).

The bureau stated that the changes were made where appropriate and based on the annual percentage change reflected in the Consumer Price Index in effect on June 1, 2017.

For a full explanation of the changes, check here.

A spotlight on the changes to HOEPA are blow:

For HOEPA loans, the adjusted total loan amount threshold for high-cost mortgages in 2018 will be $21,032. The adjusted points and fees dollar trigger for high-cost mortgages in 2018 will be $1,052.

For the general rule to determine consumers' ability to repay mortgage loans, the maximum thresholds for total points and fees for qualified mortgages in 2018 will be 3% of the total loan amount for a loan greater than or equal to $105,158; $3,155 for a loan amount greater than or equal to $63,095 but less than $105,158; 5 percent of the total loan amount for a loan greater than or equal to $21,032 but less than $63,095; $1,052 for a loan amount greater than or equal to $13,145 but less than $21,032; and 8 percent of the total loan amount for a loan amount less than $13,145.

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

Former CFPB executive highlights hot spots in TILA/RESPA

CFPB makes TILA regulations available in “easy to read” electronic format

CFPB may fall under new executive order to reorganize executive branch

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

What do HUD's reverse mortgage changes mean for FHA mortgage insurance premiums?

MBA: Mortgage applications drop second week straight

[Video] What's next for former HUD Secretary Julián Castro?

HUD announces changes to reverse mortgage program to lower taxpayer risk

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
August 2017

Women of Influence 2017

HousingWire began recognizing Women of Influence in the mortgage finance industry in 2010, with an eye toward encouraging and celebrating female leadership in what had been a male-dominated field. Seven years later, our list of 50 winners is full of women achieving in every sector of the housing economy, including 11 on our list who are leading from the C-suite.

Feature

Pole Position: Why are women falling out of the leadership pipeline?

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 LendingReal Estate
In 1970, only 11% of women in the work force had college degrees. In 2016 that number was 40%, and women outearn men in bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees and doctoral degrees. These are serious gains in the number of women attending and graduating college and then entering the work force. But that pipeline of educated, experienced women starts to erode when you look at the number of women assuming leadership roles in business, including mortgage finance.

Commentary

Private label securitization seems poised for a comeback

Jeff Tennyson
Jeff Tennyson
 Lending
After a decade of grappling with the question — when will the market be ready to again embrace private label securitization? — our industry is now facing a new one: Are we ready to move from bespoke, one-off deals into a more normal production mode, if as some observers believe, former headwinds to securitization become tailwinds?