CFPB announces annual dollar thresholds under TILA regulations

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announced on Wednesday its annual adjustments to the dollar amounts of various thresholds under the Truth in Lending Act (TILA) regulations.

The new adjustments will apply to certain consumer credit transactions in 2018.

While the changes go beyond just mortgage finance, they are a part of the annual changes. The changes go into effect on Jan. 1, 2018.

As explained in the Federal Register, the bureau is required to calculate annually the dollar amounts for several provisions in Regulation Z, which implements TILA.

The final rule revises the dollar amounts for provisions implementing TILA and amendments to TILA, including:

The Credit Card Accountability Responsibility and Disclosure Act of 2009 (CARD Act)

The Home Ownership and Equity Protection Act of 1994 (HOEPA)

The Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (Dodd-Frank Act).

The bureau stated that the changes were made where appropriate and based on the annual percentage change reflected in the Consumer Price Index in effect on June 1, 2017.

For a full explanation of the changes, check here.

A spotlight on the changes to HOEPA are blow: