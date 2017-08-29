Lending Real Estate The Ticker

Check out this new mortgage tech conference just for women executives

Mark your calendars for January 2018

August 29, 2017
Brena Swanson
NEXT Mortgage Events, a creator of events for women mortgage executives, revealed its conference: NEXT.

The newly created conference is a technology-centric conference and expo for women executives in the mortgage industry.

“With origination volume expected to decline in 2018, lenders need to know which technologies can help them grow and stay profitable—that’s exactly where NEXT comes in,” said Molly Dowdy, co-founder of NEXT. “NEXT’s goal is to position attendees as the ‘what’s NEXT’ experts inside their organizations. That’s particularly important in declining markets, like the one that’s predicted for 2018.”

The two-day event will take place from Jan. 18-19, 2018, at the Dallas InterContinental.

And as a media sponsor, HousingWire's people will be there to cover the event, which includes educational sessions, technology demonstrations, a product-focused exposition hall and networking meetings. So be sure to come out and say "Hello!"

The list of expert guest speakers includes: Tracy Stephan, director of enterprise innovation at Fannie Mae,Tiana Laurence, author of “Blockchain for Dummies” and co-founder and chief marketing officer of Factom, and Marcia Davies, chief operating officer at the Mortgage Bankers Association.

For attendees, the session topics will focus on tech-based solutions that address some of the biggest needs in the industry. This includes compliance, lower origination volumes, enhanced borrower experience, employee retention and sustained profitability.

“NEXT helps women executives stay on top of the tech innovations that impact the success and longevity of their businesses. NEXT delivers hard content in a thoughtfully designed, comfortable environment,” said Jeri Yoshida, co-founder of NEXT.

Brena Swanson

