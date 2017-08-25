Lending

Cherry Creek Mortgage to provide benefits to same-sex couples after gay couple sues lender

Former employee was denied health insurance under spousal plan

August 25, 2017
Ben Lane
KEYWORDS Cherry Creek Mortgage Cherry Creek Mortgage Co. Colorado Colorado housing Colorado real estate mortgage lending Same-sex marriage
Office blurry

Cherry Creek Mortgage, the largest mortgage lender in Colorado, will begin offering health benefits to same-sex couples after one of the company’s former employees and her wife sued the lender for denying them health insurance coverage.

The couple’s lawsuit made headlines earlier this month, including in the Los Angeles Times, which provides some background on the suit:

Judith Dominguez, 59, began working as a loan originator for Colorado-based Cherry Creek Mortgage at a branch office in Diamond Bar in 2016 and enrolled herself and her wife, Patricia Martinez, 55, in the UnitedHealthcare plan offered by the company. The couple had been covered for most of the year when, in November, Dominguez submitted her annual re-enrollment “employee + spouse” forms.

The company told Dominguez it would not allow the women to re-enroll in a spousal plan “because Cherry Creek covers ‘spouses who are in a legal union between one man and one woman,’” according to the lawsuit, which the couple filed Thursday in federal court in downtown Los Angeles.

The couple’s lawsuit also alleged that Cherry Creek retroactively canceled their insurance, a significant issue because Martinez suffered a pair of heart attacks in 2015 and needs regular check-ups.

According to the Los Angeles Times article, the couple was hit with $40,000 in medical bills after Cherry Creek dropped their insurance coverage.

In the lawsuit, the couple claims that Cherry Creek denied their coverage because the company is “Christian-based” and believes its employees should not marry a person of the same sex.

Well, that was last week. Now, the company is changing its tune.

In a release sent out late Thursday evening, Cherry Creek said that it reevaluated its policies and will now cover same-sex couples.

“Cherry Creek Mortgage Company has always, and will always support its employees and their families. Cherry Creek Mortgage believes it was at all times acting within its legal and business rights,” the company said in its statement.

“Cherry Creek Mortgage has taken this as an opportunity to reevaluate and change its health care policy,” the company continued. “Going forward, it will cover same sex spouses in its health plan effective immediately. The company believes it is consistent with its values, and in the best interest of its employees and community.”

According to information provided in the release, Cherry Creek currently has approximately 950 employees in more than 70 branch offices in 14 states, all of whom will now be eligible for health benefits, no matter who they’re married to.

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

American Pacific Mortgage sues insurer after hacker stole funds from lender

CFPB memo ensures mortgage protections to same-sex marriages

Houston couple wins $5.4 million in foreclosure fraud suit against Wells Fargo

Headshot-for-hw-31
Ben Lane is the Senior Financial Reporter for HousingWire. In this role, he helps set a leading pace for news coverage spanning the issues driving the U.S. housing economy. Previously, he worked for TownSquareBuzz, a hyper-local news service. He is a graduate of University of North Texas. Follow Ben on Twitter at @BenLaneHW.

Recent Articles by Ben Lane

Damning report finds state agencies wasted millions meant for struggling homeowners

Former FHA Commissioner Biniam Gebre joining Accenture

American Pacific Mortgage sues insurer after hacker stole funds from lender

Americans haven’t been this good at paying their mortgages since 2000

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
August 2017

Women of Influence 2017

HousingWire began recognizing Women of Influence in the mortgage finance industry in 2010, with an eye toward encouraging and celebrating female leadership in what had been a male-dominated field. Seven years later, our list of 50 winners is full of women achieving in every sector of the housing economy, including 11 on our list who are leading from the C-suite.

Feature

Pole Position: Why are women falling out of the leadership pipeline?

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 LendingReal Estate
In 1970, only 11% of women in the work force had college degrees. In 2016 that number was 40%, and women outearn men in bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees and doctoral degrees. These are serious gains in the number of women attending and graduating college and then entering the work force. But that pipeline of educated, experienced women starts to erode when you look at the number of women assuming leadership roles in business, including mortgage finance.

Commentary

Private label securitization seems poised for a comeback

Jeff Tennyson
Jeff Tennyson
 Lending
After a decade of grappling with the question — when will the market be ready to again embrace private label securitization? — our industry is now facing a new one: Are we ready to move from bespoke, one-off deals into a more normal production mode, if as some observers believe, former headwinds to securitization become tailwinds?