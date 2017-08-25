Lending Real Estate Homeowners

Here are the 10 hottest housing markets in August

What’s happening with Detroit?

August 25, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS California Detroit Hottest housing markets Michigan Real estate Realtor.com
Detroit GM building

As the new school year gets underway, the nation’s housing market isn’t expected to improve much, with inventory shortages and rising home prices likely to continue.

The names at the top of the list for the hottest housing markets in August should look pretty familiar except for one housing market that made a surprising jump, moving six places on the list.

According to the latest data from realtor.com, inventory continued to sell at a record pace in August, moving 8% faster than in August 2016.

For comparison, the hottest housing market in the country had a median age of inventory of 31 days in August, while No. 10 on the list had a median age of inventory of 39 days in August, which isn’t a huge difference. The full list can be seen in the chart below.

Even though the national median age of listings on realtor.com in August is 66 days, which is two days more than last month, it is still six days faster than the median age for August 2016.

The median nationwide home list price, $275,000, has remained unchanged since May and is 10% higher than it was last August.

Unfortunately for home shoppers, numbers are not expected to improve a lot.

By the end of the month, realtor.com said that another 500,000 new listings will have hit the market in August, representing the biggest year-over-year increase in new inventory since March 2016.

But the problem is that these aren’t the houses the market needs. Many of the homes being listed are at relatively high price points, failing to provide relief to the lower end of the market where there is the most demand.

“As we enter the last days of summer, many frustrated house hunters know this tale of steep prices, limited options and intense competition all too well. For first-time buyers, those conditions aren’t likely to improve much during the fall, unfortunately, though there could be the start of some relief in the mid- to upper-tier,” said Danielle Hale, chief economist for realtor.com.

Check below for the chart of the 10 hottest housing markets.

Click to enlarge

hottest housing markets

(Source: realtor.com)

Given Detroit’s major jump, realtor.com gave a little more insight on what’s going on in the city since its infamous fall following the financial crisis.

For August, the Detroit metro area jumped six places on the list, making it the fourth hottest market in the country, up from its No. 10 spot last month.

“Detroit jumped into realtor.com’s top five hottest housing markets last month, said Hale. “While prices are increasing in Detroit, homes are still priced about 20 percent below the national average, which has made the market a hotbed for buyers. On top of that, the market’s median income is nearly identical to the national average, which gives those looking for a home a lot of buying power in this metro.”

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

Here are the 10 hottest housing markets that fueled a record-breaking August

Here are the 20 hottest housing markets to close out the year

Here are the hottest housing markets for the spring homebuying season

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

Would Janet Yellen want to serve another term as Fed chair?

Are Employee Stock Ownership Plans the key to healthier mortgage finance companies?

CFPB temporarily adjusts HMDA rule for community banks and credit unions

Investing in the future: Blend raises $100 million in series D funding

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
August 2017

Women of Influence 2017

HousingWire began recognizing Women of Influence in the mortgage finance industry in 2010, with an eye toward encouraging and celebrating female leadership in what had been a male-dominated field. Seven years later, our list of 50 winners is full of women achieving in every sector of the housing economy, including 11 on our list who are leading from the C-suite.

Feature

Pole Position: Why are women falling out of the leadership pipeline?

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 LendingReal Estate
In 1970, only 11% of women in the work force had college degrees. In 2016 that number was 40%, and women outearn men in bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees and doctoral degrees. These are serious gains in the number of women attending and graduating college and then entering the work force. But that pipeline of educated, experienced women starts to erode when you look at the number of women assuming leadership roles in business, including mortgage finance.

Commentary

Private label securitization seems poised for a comeback

Jeff Tennyson
Jeff Tennyson
 Lending
After a decade of grappling with the question — when will the market be ready to again embrace private label securitization? — our industry is now facing a new one: Are we ready to move from bespoke, one-off deals into a more normal production mode, if as some observers believe, former headwinds to securitization become tailwinds?