Barbara Yolles named chief marketing officer at The Money Source

Former United Shore Financial Services Chief Marketing Officer Barbara Yolles has joined the leadership team at The Money Source Inc. and its wholesale lending division, Endeavor America Loan Services, as its new chief marketing officer.

Yolles comes to the company with a wealth of experience, which includes United Shore Financial Services, the parent company of United Wholesale Mortgage, one of the top Wholesale mortgage lenders in the nation. During her time at UWM, she helped triple the company’s size in three years.

In her new position, Yolles will work to help grow the brand of the financial services company.

“We are very excited to have Barbara Yolles join our team as our Chief Marketing Officer. Barbara is a visionary leader who will be instrumental in elevating our company to one of the few generational brands that will grow out of the financial services and fintech space in the years to come.” said Darius Mirshahzadeh, CEO of The Money Source.

Prior to UWM, Yolles was Chief Marketing Officer at Campbell Ewald and also held executive positions at McCann and Kirshenbaum Bond Senecal.

"I am thrilled to join this passionate team on their journey to make The Money Source the most-loved brand in the home financing category,” said Yolles.