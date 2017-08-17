People Movers Real Estate Servicing The Ticker

Marcello Mastioni joins Altisource as real estate marketplace president

New position created to accelerate growth across online real estate businesses

August 17, 2017
Caroline Basile
KEYWORDS Altisource Marcello Mastioni
Board Room

Altisource has announced the appointment of Marcello Mastioni to the newly formed position of president, real estate marketplace.

Mastioni will join Altisource's executive team in the company's Luxembourg headquarters. He will be responsible for driving growth by focusing on digital experience and strategy across Altisource's consumer- and investor-focused marketplaces including Owners.com and Hubzu, a 2017 HousingWire Tech100 winner.

"We've built an impressive portfolio of unique online real estate capabilities, and there continues to be an incredible market opportunity to bring greater transparency, ease and other improvements to the home buying and selling experience," said William Shepro, chief executive officer of Altisource. "Marcello's digital expertise has enabled him to substantially grow online brands in their respective categories, and we are looking forward to him working to replicate this success at Altisource as he accelerates our growth across our online real estate businesses."

Mastioni is joining Altisource from HomeAway, where he served as the vice president and managing director of Europe, the Middle East and Africa, overseeing the company's operations throughout those regions of the world. Prior to HomeAway, Mastioni was the director of strategy and business development for Expedia. Earlier in his career, Mastioni was the head of retail and consumer goods industries at the World Economic Forum and led the operations of a technology business for General Electric.

"Online marketplaces have revolutionized many industries, and real estate is the next big opportunity," said Mastioni. "Altisource has invested in the technology and talent and has the industry expertise to be the leader in online real estate transactions for consumers and investors."

mastioni

Article Landing Video Headline

Reprints

Related Articles

Alex Villacorta joins HouseCanary as executive vice president of analytics

Altisource hires Jim Leath as vice president

Altisource adds John Vella as chief revenue officer

Caroline-basile
Caroline Basile joined HousingWire in August 2016 as an editorial assistant and is now an associate editor for HousingWire Magazine.

Recent Articles by Caroline Basile

Freddie Mac names Stacey Goodman chief information officer

LenderLive names Sherry Valladares regional account manager

Movement Mortgage adds Quentin Hardy as business development manager

Mid America Mortgage promotes Kara Lamphere to chief operating officer

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
August 2017

Women of Influence 2017

HousingWire began recognizing Women of Influence in the mortgage finance industry in 2010, with an eye toward encouraging and celebrating female leadership in what had been a male-dominated field. Seven years later, our list of 50 winners is full of women achieving in every sector of the housing economy, including 11 on our list who are leading from the C-suite.

Feature

Pole Position: Why are women falling out of the leadership pipeline?

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 LendingReal Estate
In 1970, only 11% of women in the work force had college degrees. In 2016 that number was 40%, and women outearn men in bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees and doctoral degrees. These are serious gains in the number of women attending and graduating college and then entering the work force. But that pipeline of educated, experienced women starts to erode when you look at the number of women assuming leadership roles in business, including mortgage finance.

Commentary

Private label securitization seems poised for a comeback

Jeff Tennyson
Jeff Tennyson
 Lending
After a decade of grappling with the question — when will the market be ready to again embrace private label securitization? — our industry is now facing a new one: Are we ready to move from bespoke, one-off deals into a more normal production mode, if as some observers believe, former headwinds to securitization become tailwinds?