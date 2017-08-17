Marcello Mastioni joins Altisource as real estate marketplace president

Altisource has announced the appointment of Marcello Mastioni to the newly formed position of president, real estate marketplace.

Mastioni will join Altisource's executive team in the company's Luxembourg headquarters. He will be responsible for driving growth by focusing on digital experience and strategy across Altisource's consumer- and investor-focused marketplaces including Owners.com and Hubzu, a 2017 HousingWire Tech100 winner.

"We've built an impressive portfolio of unique online real estate capabilities, and there continues to be an incredible market opportunity to bring greater transparency, ease and other improvements to the home buying and selling experience," said William Shepro, chief executive officer of Altisource. "Marcello's digital expertise has enabled him to substantially grow online brands in their respective categories, and we are looking forward to him working to replicate this success at Altisource as he accelerates our growth across our online real estate businesses."

Mastioni is joining Altisource from HomeAway, where he served as the vice president and managing director of Europe, the Middle East and Africa, overseeing the company's operations throughout those regions of the world. Prior to HomeAway, Mastioni was the director of strategy and business development for Expedia. Earlier in his career, Mastioni was the head of retail and consumer goods industries at the World Economic Forum and led the operations of a technology business for General Electric.

"Online marketplaces have revolutionized many industries, and real estate is the next big opportunity," said Mastioni. "Altisource has invested in the technology and talent and has the industry expertise to be the leader in online real estate transactions for consumers and investors."