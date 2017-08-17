Lending The Ticker

Purchase mortgage market slows with slight boost in refis

Ellie Mae report shows closing rates increased in July

August 17, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
The housing market continued its shift toward a purchase market, however the shift slowed in July as refinances picked up slightly.

Purchase originations increased to 76.2% of the total originations, up from 75.1% in June, according to Ellie Mae’s July Origination Insights report.

“The market has been shifting from refis to purchases but we saw a pick-up in refinancing with lower rates,” said Jonathan Corr, Ellie Mae president and CEO. “Overall, closing rates rose in July and Purchase loan closing rates increased to 76.2%.”

Refinance closed loans increased from 32% in June to 35% in July while closed purchase loans dropped from 68% to 65%. Closed refinances are still down from last year’s 37% and purchases are up from 62% last year.

The 30-year interest rate not decreased to an average 4.25% in July, down from 4.41% in April to its lowest level since January.

The number of adjustable-rate mortgages decreased in July, according to the report. The percentage of ARMs dropped from 5.97% to 5.7%, however this is still up significantly from 4.5% last year.

Closing times for all loans remained flat at 43 days in July. While time to refinance increased from 41 days in June to 42 days, time to close a purchase loan remained flat at 43 days. FICO scores also remained the same in July at 724. This is up from a score of 723 in May.

Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

