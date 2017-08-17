Freddie Mac names Stacey Goodman chief information officer

Freddie Mac has announced Stacey Goodman will join the company as executive vice president and chief information officer in September.

Goodman will be a member of the senior operating committee and will report directly to CEO Donald Layton. She brings more than 25 years of technology experience in the financial services industry to Freddie Mac. In her role, which is set to begin September 25, Goodman will lead the information technology division and provide corporate-wide leadership for the government-sponsored enterprise's technology activities.

"Stacey is the right leader at the right time to take our technology and company transformation to the next level," said Layton. "Her strong leadership skills and in-depth knowledge of financial services technology will enable us to deliver services to our clients and operate our company as well as the very best financial institutions."

Most recently, Goodman was executive vice president, chief information and operations officer at CIT. Prior to her tenure at CIT, she held several roles at Bank of America, last serving as managing director and divisional CIO of global technology and operations. She also served as managing director of IT at UBS.