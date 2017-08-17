Breaking News

  • FHFA: HARP extended through 2018

    The government’s Home Affordable Refinance Program was all set to end next month, September 30, to be exact, but that’s not the case anymore. The Federal Housing Finance Agency announced Thursday that it is extending HARP through Dec. 31, 2018, adding an additional 15 months onto the program’s already extended lifespan. Click the headline for the full story.

Lending The Ticker

Freddie Mac: Mortgage rates continue to hold amidst economic uncertainty

30-year mortgage falls one basis point

August 17, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS 15-year FRM 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage Freddie Mac mortgage rates Treasury yields
low rates

Mortgage rates remained largely unchanged this week amidst the lingering sense of economic uncertainty, according to the weekly Primary Mortgage Market Survey from Freddie Mac.

“Following a mild decline last week, the 10-year Treasury yield rose 1 basis point this week,” Freddie Mac Chief Economist Sean Becketti said. “The 30-year mortgage rate similarly remained relatively flat, falling just one basis point to 3.89%.”

Click to Enlarge

8-17-17

(Source: Freddie Mac)

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage dropped one basis point to 3.89% for the week ending August 17, 2017. This is down from last week when mortgage rates hit 3.9%, but up from last year’s 3.43%.

The 15-year FRM also decreased slightly, hitting 3.16% for the week. This is down from 3.18% last week, but up from 2.74% last year.

However, the five-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage increased to 3.16%, up from 3.14% last week and 2.76% last year.

“Mortgage rates are continuing to hold at low levels amidst ongoing economic uncertainty,” Becketti said.

Although most economists predicted the Federal Reserve will raise rates three times in 2017, weak economic data is now leading some experts to say the chance of a third rate hike in December is less certain.

Article Landing Video Headline

Reprints

Related Articles

Freddie Mac: Mortgage rates hold steady at YTD lows

Freddie Mac: Economic uncertainty pushes mortgage rates lower

Freddie Mac: Increasing uncertainty pushes mortgage rates lower

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

Fannie Mae keeps economic growth projections unchanged despite political tensions

Number of equity rich properties hits 14 million in Q2

New marketplace launched to simplify real estate closings

Economists: July construction numbers disappoint

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
August 2017

Women of Influence 2017

HousingWire began recognizing Women of Influence in the mortgage finance industry in 2010, with an eye toward encouraging and celebrating female leadership in what had been a male-dominated field. Seven years later, our list of 50 winners is full of women achieving in every sector of the housing economy, including 11 on our list who are leading from the C-suite.

Feature

Pole Position: Why are women falling out of the leadership pipeline?

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 LendingReal Estate
In 1970, only 11% of women in the work force had college degrees. In 2016 that number was 40%, and women outearn men in bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees and doctoral degrees. These are serious gains in the number of women attending and graduating college and then entering the work force. But that pipeline of educated, experienced women starts to erode when you look at the number of women assuming leadership roles in business, including mortgage finance.

Commentary

Private label securitization seems poised for a comeback

Jeff Tennyson
Jeff Tennyson
 Lending
After a decade of grappling with the question — when will the market be ready to again embrace private label securitization? — our industry is now facing a new one: Are we ready to move from bespoke, one-off deals into a more normal production mode, if as some observers believe, former headwinds to securitization become tailwinds?