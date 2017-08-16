New marketplace launched to simplify real estate closings

Qualia, a real estate title and closing platform, announced the launch of a new marketplace as an extension of its title settlement software.

The company integrated national and local vendors into its online marketplace. Qualia members are now able to simplify the procurement, management, payments, fulfillment and reconciliation of vendor transactions for services such title search, surveys, release tracking and notary.

Qualia announced the launch provides real estate professionals with these services through its online service, called Marketplace:

A selection of services and vendors in one place

Visibility and transparency into all vendor performance to optimize efficiency

Fulfillment and accounting automation that eliminates manual mistakes and time-consuming tasks

Transparency and audit trails that provide easy and thorough access to all of your data should a question or potential lawsuit arise

SOC 2 security accreditation that demonstrates established cybersecurity processes and practices and provides a distinct competitive advantage for title professionals

“Stakeholders in real estate closings are in a constant struggle to comply with the highly regulated lending environment, stay on a rigid timeline and lower operational costs,” Qualia CEO Nate Baker said. “The core of our real estate title and closing platform is changing how the industry is doing business but that doesn’t stop us from developing new and innovative ways to reduce unnecessary work and increase value in the real estate title business.”