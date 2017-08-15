Investments Lending The Ticker

Wholesale originator Western Bancorp acquired by Eli Global, plans expansion

Western Bancorp run by LoanCity founder Rick Soukoulis

August 15, 2017
Ben Lane
KEYWORDS Eli Global LoanCity Western Bancorp wholesale lending Wholesale Lending Division Wholesale mortgages
Lender desk dark

Western Bancorp, a Silicon Valley-based wholesale mortgage originator, said this week that it plans to grow its business after being acquired by Eli Global, a private equity firm based in North Carolina.

Western Bancorp was founded in 2008 by Rick Soukoulis, who previously founded and ran LoanCity, which was one of the nation’s largest wholesale originators in the run-up to the financial crisis.

According to Western Bancorp’s website, Soukoulis founded Western Bancorp in partnership with the owners of Intero Real Estate, a real estate agency based in Northern California.

In 2014, HomeServices of America, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate, bought Intero Real Estate, leaving Soukoulis as the sole owner of Western Bancorp.

From there, Soukoulis pivoted back to wholesale mortgage originations, leading to the sale of Western Bancorp to Eli Global, which bills itself as a “privately held multinational investment firm that has created a loose confederation of autonomously managed, entrepreneurial businesses.”

According to a release from the companies, Eli Global makes “long-term investments in entrepreneurs and provides capital for growth,” which makes Western Bancorp an “exceptional fit” for its portfolio of companies.

The release also stated that the leadership of Western Bancorp will continue to run the business as an independent operating entity within the Eli Global family of companies.

With the financial backing of Eli Global, Western Bancorp said that it plans to expand its wholesale origination volume, develop technologies to support its broker experience, and improve workflow processes.

Additionally, Western Bancorp said that it also intends to “quickly expand” its operations beyond Silicon Valley and enter into new wholesale channels, including non-delegated and mini-correspondent.

“With Eli Global as our new capital partner, we will grow our wholesale origination footprint, enter into new channels, and make strategic investments in technology that will allow us to become a leading innovator in the wholesale mortgage fin-tech revolution,” Soukoulis said.

Article Landing Video Headline

Reprints

Related Articles

Open Mortgage expands into wholesale lending

Ditech plots new path, launches wholesale lending channel

Insurance startup Covered plans expansion after capital raise

Headshot-for-hw-31
Ben Lane is the Senior Financial Reporter for HousingWire. In this role, he helps set a leading pace for news coverage spanning the issues driving the U.S. housing economy. Previously, he worked for TownSquareBuzz, a hyper-local news service. He is a graduate of University of North Texas. Follow Ben on Twitter at @BenLaneHW.

Recent Articles by Ben Lane

Wells Fargo shakeup: Bank picks former Fed governor Elizabeth Duke to lead board

International home buying is absolutely booming in Texas

Former Texas title agent pleads guilty to stealing $1.6 million from her own company

Moody’s: Invitation Homes, Starwood Waypoint merger good for investors, but risks remain

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
August 2017

Women of Influence 2017

HousingWire began recognizing Women of Influence in the mortgage finance industry in 2010, with an eye toward encouraging and celebrating female leadership in what had been a male-dominated field. Seven years later, our list of 50 winners is full of women achieving in every sector of the housing economy, including 11 on our list who are leading from the C-suite.

Feature

Pole Position: Why are women falling out of the leadership pipeline?

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 LendingReal Estate
In 1970, only 11% of women in the work force had college degrees. In 2016 that number was 40%, and women outearn men in bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees and doctoral degrees. These are serious gains in the number of women attending and graduating college and then entering the work force. But that pipeline of educated, experienced women starts to erode when you look at the number of women assuming leadership roles in business, including mortgage finance.

Commentary

Private label securitization seems poised for a comeback

Jeff Tennyson
Jeff Tennyson
 Lending
After a decade of grappling with the question — when will the market be ready to again embrace private label securitization? — our industry is now facing a new one: Are we ready to move from bespoke, one-off deals into a more normal production mode, if as some observers believe, former headwinds to securitization become tailwinds?