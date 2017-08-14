New Colorado law requires landlords to give 21-day notice of rent hikes, lease terminations
New law applies to short-term tenants
Thanks to a newly enacted law in the state of Colorado, renters in the state on short-term leases will now receive more advanced notice of rent increases or lease terminations.
The new law requires landlords to provide a 21-day notice to short-term renters (those on month-to-month leases or those with lease terms under six months) of rent hikes or terminations of their lease.
Previously, landlords were only required to provide a 7-day notice to short-term tenants.
The Denver Post has more details:
The legislation — Senate Bill 17-245 — passed with bipartisan backing from state Rep. Dan Pabon, D-Denver, and state Sen. Kevin Priola, R-Adams County.
Pabon said it took two years to get the legislation passed.
Housing advocates say the new law provides a more reasonable amount of time for renters to find another place if they can’t afford a rent hike or if the landlord needs them out.