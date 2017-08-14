Lending Real Estate The Ticker

New Colorado law requires landlords to give 21-day notice of rent hikes, lease terminations

New law applies to short-term tenants

August 14, 2017
Ben Lane
KEYWORDS Colorado Colorado real estate Landlord Landlord–tenant law rentals renters Renting short-term rental
apartment buildings one

Thanks to a newly enacted law in the state of Colorado, renters in the state on short-term leases will now receive more advanced notice of rent increases or lease terminations.

The new law requires landlords to provide a 21-day notice to short-term renters (those on month-to-month leases or those with lease terms under six months) of rent hikes or terminations of their lease.

Previously, landlords were only required to provide a 7-day notice to short-term tenants.

The Denver Post has more details:

The legislation — Senate Bill 17-245 — passed with bipartisan backing from state Rep. Dan Pabon, D-Denver, and state Sen. Kevin Priola, R-Adams County.

Pabon said it took two years to get the legislation passed.

Housing advocates say the new law provides a more reasonable amount of time for renters to find another place if they can’t afford a rent hike or if the landlord needs them out.

Source: The Denver Post

Article Landing Video Headline

Reprints

Related Articles

Rentalutions, online platform for landlords, raises $2 million to fund expansion

Airbnb limits long-term housing options and tenants start to fight back

Homeowners capitalize by becoming landlords

Headshot-for-hw-31
Ben Lane is the Senior Financial Reporter for HousingWire. In this role, he helps set a leading pace for news coverage spanning the issues driving the U.S. housing economy. Previously, he worked for TownSquareBuzz, a hyper-local news service. He is a graduate of University of North Texas. Follow Ben on Twitter at @BenLaneHW.

Recent Articles by Ben Lane

Former Texas title agent pleads guilty to stealing $1.6 million from her own company

Moody’s: Invitation Homes, Starwood Waypoint merger good for investors, but risks remain

Ringleader of elaborate mortgage fraud scheme gets 10 years in prison

California real estate shakeup: Merger will create state’s largest independent brokerage

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
August 2017

Women of Influence 2017

HousingWire began recognizing Women of Influence in the mortgage finance industry in 2010, with an eye toward encouraging and celebrating female leadership in what had been a male-dominated field. Seven years later, our list of 50 winners is full of women achieving in every sector of the housing economy, including 11 on our list who are leading from the C-suite.

Feature

Pole Position: Why are women falling out of the leadership pipeline?

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 LendingReal Estate
In 1970, only 11% of women in the work force had college degrees. In 2016 that number was 40%, and women outearn men in bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees and doctoral degrees. These are serious gains in the number of women attending and graduating college and then entering the work force. But that pipeline of educated, experienced women starts to erode when you look at the number of women assuming leadership roles in business, including mortgage finance.

Commentary

Private label securitization seems poised for a comeback

Jeff Tennyson
Jeff Tennyson
 Lending
After a decade of grappling with the question — when will the market be ready to again embrace private label securitization? — our industry is now facing a new one: Are we ready to move from bespoke, one-off deals into a more normal production mode, if as some observers believe, former headwinds to securitization become tailwinds?