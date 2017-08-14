New Colorado law requires landlords to give 21-day notice of rent hikes, lease terminations

Thanks to a newly enacted law in the state of Colorado, renters in the state on short-term leases will now receive more advanced notice of rent increases or lease terminations.

The new law requires landlords to provide a 21-day notice to short-term renters (those on month-to-month leases or those with lease terms under six months) of rent hikes or terminations of their lease.

Previously, landlords were only required to provide a 7-day notice to short-term tenants.

The Denver Post has more details: