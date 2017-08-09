Real Estate The Ticker Valuations

Americans believe home price correction imminent

ValueInsured: Still confident in the housing market

August 9, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS Home Price Homebuyer confidence Modern Homebuyer Survey ValueInsured
Houses sunset

Americans increasingly believe the housing market is overheating and home prices continue to rise, and said they suspect a housing price correction may be imminent, according to the latest Modern Homebuyer Survey from ValueInsured, a provider of down payment protection for homebuyers.

However, housing confidence continues on a positive trajectory due to high home prices and low inventory. The company’s Housing Confidence Index score increased one percentage point from the first quarter to 68.7 in the second quarter on a hundred-point scale.

And nearly eight in 10 Americans, or 79%, saying homeownership is an important part of the American Dream.

But despite this commitment to homeownership, they are less confident in buying a home now and don’t believe it will hold its current value. The survey showed 57% of Americans said home prices are overvalued and unsustainable in the second quarter this year. This is an increase of seven percentage points from the first quarter.

The fear was even higher in urban areas, where 65% of Americans said homes are overvalued and unsustainable.

Prospective homebuyers were also more wary as 63% of all homebuyers and 72% of all Millennial homebuyers said they are concerned with the timing of the market and want to make sure they are not buying high.

“We see more homebuyers concerned with timing the market,” ValueInsured CEO Joe Melendez said. “This is especially true for Millennials, who are more likely to switch jobs, relocate or need to upsize in the next few years. No one wants to buy at the peak and find themselves underwater as so many did a decade ago.”

While experts explained living in a home more than seven years could lower the homebuyer’s exposure to market fluctuations, only 37% of Millennials plan to live in their next home more than six years.

“Beyond the jitters, I see in our survey an increasingly informed nation of homebuyers, who understand the risk of the market,” Melendez said. “To those concerned about a price correction, or waiting to time the market, I recommend a proactive approach. Have an exit plan, then anytime you find a home you love is a good time to buy.”

Article Landing Video Headline

Reprints

Related Articles

First American: Home affordability slips in February

Experts agree – home prices not back to bubble-era levels

First American report shows home affordability increased in May

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

Homeowners: Your home price estimates keep getting warmer

United Wholesale completes first eClosing

Millennials prove their dependency on FHA loans is shrinking

HUD Secretary Ben Carson offers hope to soon-to-be ghost town

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
August 2017

Women of Influence 2017

HousingWire began recognizing Women of Influence in the mortgage finance industry in 2010, with an eye toward encouraging and celebrating female leadership in what had been a male-dominated field. Seven years later, our list of 50 winners is full of women achieving in every sector of the housing economy, including 11 on our list who are leading from the C-suite.

Feature

Pole Position: Why are women falling out of the leadership pipeline?

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 LendingReal Estate
In 1970, only 11% of women in the work force had college degrees. In 2016 that number was 40%, and women outearn men in bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees and doctoral degrees. These are serious gains in the number of women attending and graduating college and then entering the work force. But that pipeline of educated, experienced women starts to erode when you look at the number of women assuming leadership roles in business, including mortgage finance.

Commentary

Private label securitization seems poised for a comeback

Jeff Tennyson
Jeff Tennyson
 Lending
After a decade of grappling with the question — when will the market be ready to again embrace private label securitization? — our industry is now facing a new one: Are we ready to move from bespoke, one-off deals into a more normal production mode, if as some observers believe, former headwinds to securitization become tailwinds?