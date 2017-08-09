Lending Real Estate The Ticker

Millennials prove their dependency on FHA loans is shrinking

Ellie Mae: Fed-backed insurance hit lowest level in months

August 9, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS Ellie Mae FHA Millenials Millennial Tracker Originations
Millennial smart phone

The youngest generation of homebuyers is depending less on loans from the Federal Housing Administration, according to the monthly Ellie Mae Millennial Tracker report.

Millennials, defined as the generation born from the early 1980s to mid 1990s, are entering the housing market as first time buyers, and the latest report from Ellie Mae shows their dependency on government-backed loans continues to shrink.

During June, 63% of all closed loans made to Millennial buyers were conventional loans at an average amount of $205,066, compared to 32% that were FHA loans with an average amount of $173,381.

“Conventional and FHA loans make up the vast majority of loan types among Millennials, and tend to track in cycles,” said Joe Tyrrell, Ellie Mae executive vice president of corporate strategy. “The numbers for June show us that, after a one-year high at 36% of all closed loans in February and March, FHA loans have been steadily decreasing for the past four months.”

“Conventional loans are rising, from 60% in March to June’s 63%, indicating that, at least at the moment, Millennials are slightly more able to afford a house without government guarantees,” Tyrrell said. “Alternatively, this also demonstrates a potential opportunity for greater borrower education on FHA and other loan options available.”

Most Millennials are barely entering the housing market, and 90% of mortgage originations were purchase originations, while only 10% were refinance originations.

Among FHA originations, even more were purchase originations at 96%, compared to 4% of refinance originations. Comparatively, for conventional loans, purchase originations made up 87% and refinances made up 12% of originations.

Single men took out higher mortgages than single women at an average $181,433 compared to $166,996. A recent study from LendingTree showed while Millennial women hold better credit scores than men, their homeownership rate is lower.

The time to close FHA loans dropped significantly in June to 45 days, down a full 10 days from 55 days in May.

Article Landing Video Headline

Reprints

Related Articles

Ellie Mae: Millennial women more likely to leverage FHA loans

Ellie Mae: Millennials flock to FHA loans as credit tightens

Ellie Mae: Millennials moving toward conventional loans

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

Americans believe home price correction imminent

Homeowners: Your home price estimates keep getting warmer

United Wholesale completes first eClosing

HUD Secretary Ben Carson offers hope to soon-to-be ghost town

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
August 2017

Women of Influence 2017

HousingWire began recognizing Women of Influence in the mortgage finance industry in 2010, with an eye toward encouraging and celebrating female leadership in what had been a male-dominated field. Seven years later, our list of 50 winners is full of women achieving in every sector of the housing economy, including 11 on our list who are leading from the C-suite.

Feature

Pole Position: Why are women falling out of the leadership pipeline?

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 LendingReal Estate
In 1970, only 11% of women in the work force had college degrees. In 2016 that number was 40%, and women outearn men in bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees and doctoral degrees. These are serious gains in the number of women attending and graduating college and then entering the work force. But that pipeline of educated, experienced women starts to erode when you look at the number of women assuming leadership roles in business, including mortgage finance.

Commentary

Private label securitization seems poised for a comeback

Jeff Tennyson
Jeff Tennyson
 Lending
After a decade of grappling with the question — when will the market be ready to again embrace private label securitization? — our industry is now facing a new one: Are we ready to move from bespoke, one-off deals into a more normal production mode, if as some observers believe, former headwinds to securitization become tailwinds?