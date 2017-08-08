Lending Special Content

Here's why you should be bundling origination services

Chronos Solutions delivers time and cost savings with outstanding customer service

August 8, 2017
Chronos Solutions
KEYWORDS bundling Chronos Solutions mortgage lending
light bulb

SPONSORED CONTENT

Lenders looking to reduce per-loan origination costs should consider the benefits of bundling origination services with Chronos Solutions. The efficiency of bundling with Chronos not only yields average cost savings of 15-20%, but improves quality throughout the loan process. And unlike some larger companies, these benefits are delivered without sacrificing customer service.

“The economic lift that clients get from bundling is important in this purchase market,” Matt Slonaker, executive vice president of business development and marketing at Chronos Solutions, said. “Reducing costs is the No. 1 reason that lenders are looking to bundle, but there are many other benefits they get as a result.”

One of those benefits is the quality of the products themselves. Chronos spent the last few years strategically acquiring companies to build an end-to-end process with best-in-class solutions. The company now provides a complete range of customized mortgage and real estate services, from verification and valuation to HOA solutions, REO asset management and disposition, tax monitoring, lien release, online marketing & auctions, title and more.

For example, Taxdoor is an automated tax transcript retrieval process that cuts IRS 4506-T rejection rates in half. Instead of lenders relying on consumers to accurately fill out the form — and then spending QA resources to verify that accuracy — Taxdoor puts the lender in the driver seat.

When a top 30 mortgage originator implemented Taxdoor earlier this year, Chronos centralized the company’s tax transcript process so that instead of each branch ordering transcripts, the company could consolidate that into just three locations. The top 30 originator not only reduced its rejection rates, but also improved efficiency throughout its loan operations.

Another significant advantage of bundling is the efficiency of using one vendor for multiple solutions.

“Companies achieve greater business continuity by bundling solutions,” said Michelle Steinmetzer, senior vice president of operations, outsourced and origination solutions at Chronos. “Even with multiple products, our clients will have the same customer service group, giving them one point of contact to interface with us.”

With fewer vendor relationships to manage, companies gain efficiency while getting a compliance boost. Chronos is a Data Validation Service provider for Fannie Mae’s Day 1 Certainty program, so lenders receive rep and warrant relief at the outset of the loan. And because Chronos is SaaS 16 compliant, bundling is totally compatible with security.

Most importantly, Chronos bucks the trend of many larger providers today which are raising their prices while offering an inferior level of service. Chronos’ excellent customer service is one reason lenders and servicers who have previously been with larger solution providers are making the switch to Chronos.

“We’re having some serious conversations with top 10 servicers around the tax business,” Slonaker said. “A larger player has the business today, but these companies are very frustrated with the level of service they’re receiving and the costs associated with buying from the larger supplier.

Steinmetzer agreed. “Those competitors are going out with price increases right now, but offering less customer service. We’re more flexible so we customize and tailor our services to each company and we can still go out with competitive pricing,” she said.

This competitive pricing includes offering companies one simple fee structure for multiple solutions.

“The way we tailor solutions and services for our clients is what really sets us apart,” Chronos CEO Mark Hikel said. “We truly are large enough to execute but small enough to care.”

For more information regarding best practices and the benefits of bundling origination services, read our white paper here. 

Article Landing Video Headline

Reprints

Related Articles

2017 HW Tech100 Winner: Chronos Solutions

2017 Women of Influence: Michelle Steinmetzer

Sponsored By
Chronos Solutions

Here’s how to expedite REO disposition and reduce holding costs

Recent Articles by Chronos Solutions

Sponsored By
Chronos Solutions

Here’s how to expedite REO disposition and reduce holding costs

Services Guide

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
August 2017

Women of Influence 2017

HousingWire began recognizing Women of Influence in the mortgage finance industry in 2010, with an eye toward encouraging and celebrating female leadership in what had been a male-dominated field. Seven years later, our list of 50 winners is full of women achieving in every sector of the housing economy, including 11 on our list who are leading from the C-suite.

Feature

Pole Position: Why are women falling out of the leadership pipeline?

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 LendingReal Estate
In 1970, only 11% of women in the work force had college degrees. In 2016 that number was 40%, and women outearn men in bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees and doctoral degrees. These are serious gains in the number of women attending and graduating college and then entering the work force. But that pipeline of educated, experienced women starts to erode when you look at the number of women assuming leadership roles in business, including mortgage finance.

Commentary

Private label securitization seems poised for a comeback

Jeff Tennyson
Jeff Tennyson
 Lending
After a decade of grappling with the question — when will the market be ready to again embrace private label securitization? — our industry is now facing a new one: Are we ready to move from bespoke, one-off deals into a more normal production mode, if as some observers believe, former headwinds to securitization become tailwinds?