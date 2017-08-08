Real Estate The Ticker

Median home prices climbed nearly 20% in Northwest metros in July

Housing inventory up slightly from last year

August 8, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS Home Price home sales housing inventory Northwest MLS Northwest Multiple Listing Service
Seattle

Home prices continued to rise in the Northwest in July, hitting nearly 20% increases in some areas, according to the latest report from Northwest Multiple Listing Service.

Home prices increased an average 9% in the Northwest area in July, according to the report, which covers 23 counties in and around Washington state. However, some counties near high job-growth areas saw even higher increases. King County, for example, saw its median home price jump 18.6% from last year.

Inventory shortages continue to persist, however, the Northwest added slightly more new listings in July than in 2016.

“We should be entering the summer doldrums, but I don’t see that happening,” reported Diedre Haines, Coldwell Banker Bain principal managing broker of South Snohomish County. “Inventory remains low, but prices and demand continue to increase, prompting murmurs of a looming bubble.”

Haines explained there are many mixed feelings about the likelihood of a new bubble. The most recent Case-Shiller results showed housing is not repeating the bubble period.

Northwest MLS added 12,300 new listings in July, just 122 more than July last year, but down from June’s 13,658 listings. At the end of July, there were 15,749 total active listings, down 13.9% from last year’s 18,287 listings. This represents 1.6 months’ supply in the Northwest MLS.

However, despite this low inventory level, pending home sales increased 1.3% from last year’s 11,645 to 11,800 sales this year. In King County, however, where inventory dropped nearly 20%, pending home sales fell about 7.4%.

Article Landing Video Headline

Reprints

Related Articles

High-velocity housing market in Northwest continued during January

Total value of homes sold in Northwest increases 18%+ in 2016

Northwest sees new listings soar by 50%

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

Is Facebook going head to head with Zillow for listings?

California landlords settle over alleged fair housing violation

Early-stage delinquencies hit lowest level in 17 years

Fannie, Freddie fail Dodd-Frank severe stress test

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
August 2017

Women of Influence 2017

HousingWire began recognizing Women of Influence in the mortgage finance industry in 2010, with an eye toward encouraging and celebrating female leadership in what had been a male-dominated field. Seven years later, our list of 50 winners is full of women achieving in every sector of the housing economy, including 11 on our list who are leading from the C-suite.

Feature

Pole Position: Why are women falling out of the leadership pipeline?

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 LendingReal Estate
In 1970, only 11% of women in the work force had college degrees. In 2016 that number was 40%, and women outearn men in bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees and doctoral degrees. These are serious gains in the number of women attending and graduating college and then entering the work force. But that pipeline of educated, experienced women starts to erode when you look at the number of women assuming leadership roles in business, including mortgage finance.

Commentary

Private label securitization seems poised for a comeback

Jeff Tennyson
Jeff Tennyson
 Lending
After a decade of grappling with the question — when will the market be ready to again embrace private label securitization? — our industry is now facing a new one: Are we ready to move from bespoke, one-off deals into a more normal production mode, if as some observers believe, former headwinds to securitization become tailwinds?