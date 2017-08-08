Lending Real Estate The Ticker

Black Knight Financial Services reveals new mortgage and housing market index suite

Designed to help economic forecasting and research

August 8, 2017
Brena Swanson
Black Knight Financial Services’ Data & Analytics division revealed the Black Knight Index Suite, a series of indices to provide insights into both the housing and mortgage markets.

The suite expands upon Black Knight’s existing Home Price Index by adding three new indices: the Mortgage Market Index, Housing Market Index and a Home Listing Index.

The indices utilize Black Knight’s property and mortgage datasets in order to provide benchmarks for measuring housing and mortgage market performance.

Black Knight added that the index suite is comprised of two sub-series: a Mortgage Market Index Series and a Housing Market Index Series.

The Mortgage Market Index Series tracks changes in portfolio risk profiles via Mortgage Origination and Mortgage Performance Indices, each consisting of monthly time series measuring market and mortgage performance over the life cycle of a group of loans.

Meanwhile, the Housing Market Indices include both an enhanced version of the Black Knight HPI and a forthcoming Home Listing Index.

“Developing the Index Suite was a natural, logical progression for Black Knight,” said Julian Grey, Mortgage Market Leader for Black Knight’s Data & Analytics division.  

“HPIs have long served as valid analytic proxies for gauging the value of real property in a given geography, and today, they’re widely used as an acceptable alternative to AVMs for marking portfolios to market,” said Grey. “The beauty of an HPI is that it takes vast amounts of data and presents it in a very simple, easy-to-digest-and-process form. We sought to take a page from that proven HPI model and put it to work in other data-heavy aspects of the industry.”

