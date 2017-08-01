2017 Women of Influence: Holly Tachovsky

Holly Tachovsky is the CEO and co-founder of BuildFax, a data and analytics company with nationwide reach headquartered in downtown Austin, Texas. Founded in 2008, BuildFax provides data and insights to some of the largest insurers and lending firms.

Tachovsky is a hands-on mentor through Tech Ranch Austin, an educational resource and support system that provides one-on-one guidance for entrepreneurs throughout the country. Tachovsky and the BuildFax team are known for tapping into their own networks to propel other business owners and individuals in the Austin community forward in their professional endeavors.

As a married mother of two boys, Tachovsky is an understanding and seasoned mentor, knowing that growing a multimillion dollar company while maintaining a family and leading a fulfilling life can be challenging. “At BuildFax, we recognize that at some point, everything is not going to fall in line,” Tachovsky said. “Sometimes, your work life needs more from you, and other times, your home life needs more.”

As an active mentor, volunteer and business owner, Tachovsky has a special place in her heart for other women entrepreneurs. She and her executive team guide mentees on how to develop the skills women need in the business world, working with them on how to secure funding, aggregate talent, or coaching them through the creation of their own business. Tachovsky believes that an “arm’s length mentorship” is not enough for women in business and that mentors need to roll up their sleeves and dig in with mentees because, as Tachovsky’s nominator wrote: “Compassionate coaching is the gateway to breakthroughs.”