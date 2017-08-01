Lending
2017 Women of Influence: Kristen Sieffert

President of Finance of America Reverse

Kristen Sieffert focuses on responsible and ethical lending while nurturing a culture at Finance of America Reverse that empowers team members to do the right thing when originating reverse mortgages.

She has worked to build trust in an industry that at times has been in the crosshairs of consumer-rights groups while providing older Americans with the tools they need to obtain financial independence in retirement.

Sieffert has shown her determination and business acumen by working her way up the career ladder. She began in an entry-level position as a member of a lender support team at another company and quickly progressed into leadership roles through several job moves. Her influence in the industry was recently solidified with an appointment to the board of directors for the National Reverse Mortgage Lenders Association. 

Sieffert’s leadership at Finance of America Reverse has helped cement the company as one of the top reverse mortgage lenders. As president, she has pioneered an innovative program to educate forward mortgage originators on the benefits of reverse mortgages. The program has generated excitement among company advisers and is beginning to positively impact the bottom line.

As the mother of two children, she also promotes a healthy work-life balance, which she believes is an important commitment as more women seek to enter leadership roles in the mortgage industry.

Sieffert uses creativity and an engaging style of leadership to drive sales and excite employees while ethically serving a vulnerable population with care and compassion.

HousingWire began recognizing Women of Influence in the mortgage finance industry in 2010, with an eye toward encouraging and celebrating female leadership in what had been a male-dominated field. Seven years later, our list of 50 winners is full of women achieving in every sector of the housing economy, including 11 on our list who are leading from the C-suite.

Feature

Pole Position: Why are women falling out of the leadership pipeline?

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 LendingReal Estate
In 1970, only 11% of women in the work force had college degrees. In 2016 that number was 40%, and women outearn men in bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees and doctoral degrees. These are serious gains in the number of women attending and graduating college and then entering the work force. But that pipeline of educated, experienced women starts to erode when you look at the number of women assuming leadership roles in business, including mortgage finance.

Commentary

Private label securitization seems poised for a comeback

Jeff Tennyson
Jeff Tennyson
 Lending
After a decade of grappling with the question — when will the market be ready to again embrace private label securitization? — our industry is now facing a new one: Are we ready to move from bespoke, one-off deals into a more normal production mode, if as some observers believe, former headwinds to securitization become tailwinds?