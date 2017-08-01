2017 Women of Influence: Kristen Sieffert

Kristen Sieffert focuses on responsible and ethical lending while nurturing a culture at Finance of America Reverse that empowers team members to do the right thing when originating reverse mortgages.

She has worked to build trust in an industry that at times has been in the crosshairs of consumer-rights groups while providing older Americans with the tools they need to obtain financial independence in retirement.

Sieffert has shown her determination and business acumen by working her way up the career ladder. She began in an entry-level position as a member of a lender support team at another company and quickly progressed into leadership roles through several job moves. Her influence in the industry was recently solidified with an appointment to the board of directors for the National Reverse Mortgage Lenders Association.

Sieffert’s leadership at Finance of America Reverse has helped cement the company as one of the top reverse mortgage lenders. As president, she has pioneered an innovative program to educate forward mortgage originators on the benefits of reverse mortgages. The program has generated excitement among company advisers and is beginning to positively impact the bottom line.

As the mother of two children, she also promotes a healthy work-life balance, which she believes is an important commitment as more women seek to enter leadership roles in the mortgage industry.

Sieffert uses creativity and an engaging style of leadership to drive sales and excite employees while ethically serving a vulnerable population with care and compassion.