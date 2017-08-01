Lending
From HW Magazine

2017 Women of Influence: Nancy Pratt

Vice President of Partner Relations and Government Affairs at Pavaso

August 1, 2017
KEYWORDS 2017 Women of Influence Nancy Pratt Pavaso
WOI Hero1

Pratt name

Nancy Pratt’s 32-year career includes more than 12 years of experience specifically in the eMortgage/eClosing space. She helped perform the first complete eMortgage with lenders and conducted the first-ever FHA and VA eClosing. 

Most recently, because of Pratt’s extensive work with GSEs and other agencies, Pavaso completed the Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac approval processes, met the technical requirements to provide eMortgage solutions, and is now approved by both Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac as eMortgage service providers.

Pratt  also played a pivotal role in accomplishing the first eClosing in the state of North Carolina.

Pratt has gone above and beyond typical job duties to advance digital mortgages. For example, when Pavaso partnered with Mountain America Credit Union throughout the CFPB’s eClosing pilot to help them adopt and execute their eClosing and consumer experience initiatives, Pratt physically drove to 30+ title companies in MACU’s local area to unify these partners in adopting this effort, eventually leading to the pilot’s success. 

Pratt is a member of the ALTA Government Affairs, Public Relations, State Regulatory Action and Technology Committee, and recently served as a facilitator at ALTA’s inaugural Springboard Conference. 

She is the co-chair of MBA’s MISMO eMortgage Group and was elected to the 2017 MISMO Board of Governance Technology Committee. She is also a member of MBA’s Residential Technology Committee and a member in good standing of PRIA, MBA, MISMO, ESRA, RESPRO, and the National eNotarization Board.

Pratt quote

Article Landing Video Headline

Reprints

Related Articles

Women of Influence 2017

2017 Women of Influence: Nida Haji

2017 Women of Influence: Patty Arvielo

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
August 2017

Women of Influence 2017

HousingWire began recognizing Women of Influence in the mortgage finance industry in 2010, with an eye toward encouraging and celebrating female leadership in what had been a male-dominated field. Seven years later, our list of 50 winners is full of women achieving in every sector of the housing economy, including 11 on our list who are leading from the C-suite.

Feature

Pole Position: Why are women falling out of the leadership pipeline?

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 LendingReal Estate
In 1970, only 11% of women in the work force had college degrees. In 2016 that number was 40%, and women outearn men in bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees and doctoral degrees. These are serious gains in the number of women attending and graduating college and then entering the work force. But that pipeline of educated, experienced women starts to erode when you look at the number of women assuming leadership roles in business, including mortgage finance.

Commentary

Private label securitization seems poised for a comeback

Jeff Tennyson
Jeff Tennyson
 Lending
After a decade of grappling with the question — when will the market be ready to again embrace private label securitization? — our industry is now facing a new one: Are we ready to move from bespoke, one-off deals into a more normal production mode, if as some observers believe, former headwinds to securitization become tailwinds?