2017 Women of Influence: Nancy Pratt

Nancy Pratt’s 32-year career includes more than 12 years of experience specifically in the eMortgage/eClosing space. She helped perform the first complete eMortgage with lenders and conducted the first-ever FHA and VA eClosing.

Most recently, because of Pratt’s extensive work with GSEs and other agencies, Pavaso completed the Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac approval processes, met the technical requirements to provide eMortgage solutions, and is now approved by both Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac as eMortgage service providers.

Pratt also played a pivotal role in accomplishing the first eClosing in the state of North Carolina.

Pratt has gone above and beyond typical job duties to advance digital mortgages. For example, when Pavaso partnered with Mountain America Credit Union throughout the CFPB’s eClosing pilot to help them adopt and execute their eClosing and consumer experience initiatives, Pratt physically drove to 30+ title companies in MACU’s local area to unify these partners in adopting this effort, eventually leading to the pilot’s success.

Pratt is a member of the ALTA Government Affairs, Public Relations, State Regulatory Action and Technology Committee, and recently served as a facilitator at ALTA’s inaugural Springboard Conference.

She is the co-chair of MBA’s MISMO eMortgage Group and was elected to the 2017 MISMO Board of Governance Technology Committee. She is also a member of MBA’s Residential Technology Committee and a member in good standing of PRIA, MBA, MISMO, ESRA, RESPRO, and the National eNotarization Board.