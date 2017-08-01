Lending
From HW Magazine

2017 Women of Influence: Janette Mah

EVP and Chief Mortgage Banking Officer at Bank of Hope

August 1, 2017
KEYWORDS 2017 Women of Influence Bank of Hope Janette Mah
WOI Hero1

Mah name

Janette Mah has played a major role in extending the American dream of homeownership to the underserved Korean-American community during her 30-year career in banking. 

She was named executive vice president and chief mortgage banking officer of Bank of Hope, formerly known as BBCN Bank, upon the merger of equals with Wilshire Bank in July 2016. Mah, who had served in the same capacity for Wilshire prior to the merger, is credited with successfully integrating the mortgage platforms of the two banks into the country’s only super-regional Korean-American bank with an estimated $13.2 billion in assets.

After the merger, she expanded Bank of Hope’s retail lending platform coast to coast in geographic markets containing major concentrations of Korean-Americans. She was also instrumental in establishing a warehouse lending platform last year that has become a household name among industry peers. In 2016, Mah set a record with more than $450 million in committed facilities, including several top 50 mortgage originators. She’s now implementing a correspondent channel. 

Mah’s success comes from her strong work ethic and commitment to serve the Korean-American community. She mentors her staff and dedicates time to help them achieve their career goals, paving the way for other Korean-American women to climb the career ladder in what is still a male-dominated industry. She’s also humble and credits much of her success to her dedicated team.

Mah has built a successful mortgage platform for three lending channels as part of her commitment to help prospective homebuyers achieve the American dream.

Mah quote

Article Landing Video Headline

Reprints

Related Articles

Women of Influence 2017

2017 Women of Influence: Nida Haji

2017 Women of Influence: Patty Arvielo

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
August 2017

Women of Influence 2017

HousingWire began recognizing Women of Influence in the mortgage finance industry in 2010, with an eye toward encouraging and celebrating female leadership in what had been a male-dominated field. Seven years later, our list of 50 winners is full of women achieving in every sector of the housing economy, including 11 on our list who are leading from the C-suite.

Feature

Pole Position: Why are women falling out of the leadership pipeline?

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 LendingReal Estate
In 1970, only 11% of women in the work force had college degrees. In 2016 that number was 40%, and women outearn men in bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees and doctoral degrees. These are serious gains in the number of women attending and graduating college and then entering the work force. But that pipeline of educated, experienced women starts to erode when you look at the number of women assuming leadership roles in business, including mortgage finance.

Commentary

Private label securitization seems poised for a comeback

Jeff Tennyson
Jeff Tennyson
 Lending
After a decade of grappling with the question — when will the market be ready to again embrace private label securitization? — our industry is now facing a new one: Are we ready to move from bespoke, one-off deals into a more normal production mode, if as some observers believe, former headwinds to securitization become tailwinds?