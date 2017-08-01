2017 Women of Influence: Tracey Hirt

Tracey Hirt’s signature short reply to most requests — “On it” — has become legendary at RPM Mortgage where she’s taken on several major initiatives all within the past year.

In 2016, she oversaw the integration of three newly acquired mortgage banks, which grew RPM’s funded volume to $6.7 billion for 2016. She also reorganized RPM’s banking operations around the company’s signature Advance Approval program to underwrite purchase loans before clients make offers, enabling them to win bidding wars with cash-like offers.

The changes to Advance Approval also enabled her to implement the company’s Purchase Closing Guarantee, which pays a client’s lender fees if RPM closes late. The bank teams she oversees have closed 99% of companywide purchase loans on time or early since January 2016.

If that wasn’t enough, Hirt also oversaw the rollout of RPM’s digital mortgage under the Home On Time app, which brings clients, loan officers and bank teams together under one single app.

High volume loan production can be full of surprises, yet must deliver a surprise-free experience to clients, and Hirt has been up to the task. Her effort to integrate new acquisitions, teams and processes over the past year has tested the company’s “Can Do, Will Do” culture, yet she has thoroughly embraced the company credo, which has become stronger under her leadership as she fosters respect and collaboration throughout the organization and among all teams.

Hirt commands respect from doc drawers and Wall Street executives alike with her no nonsense, common sense decision-making that fosters good will among all.