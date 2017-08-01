Real Estate
2017 Women of Influence: Ali Haralson

EVP, Client Management at Auction.com

August 1, 2017
Clients at Auction.com have come to rely on Ali Haralson’s creative thinking and problem-solving abilities to help them navigate an evolving mortgage servicing industry. Her skills come from more than 20 years of experience in the industry, which includes founding a loan servicing company that she grew from four employees to a staff of more than 1,400 with more than $49 billion in assets under management.

Haralson leverages that past experience as an industry veteran at Auction.com where she is responsible for growing market share while retaining current clients for the online real estate transaction platform, which focuses on the sale of bank-owned and foreclosure properties to investors via online auctions and live trustee sales. 

Haralson uses her experience to help mortgage servicers mitigate the risks associated with disposing of distressed assets while improving their financial outcomes and reducing neighborhood blight. She taps into her operations and strategic planning background to guide them through the servicing industry over the past decade. 

As the industry undergoes a new set of challenges, she is there to help them adjust and prosper under new market dynamics. Her experience as a servicer and as a former Auction.com client gives her a unique perspective to provide thoughtful counsel to those seeking to dispose of distressed assets.

Over the course of two decades, Haralson has established herself as a thought leader and insightful influencer in the mortgage servicing space — one who is well-equipped to address the challenges of an ever-changing servicing landscape.

HousingWire began recognizing Women of Influence in the mortgage finance industry in 2010, with an eye toward encouraging and celebrating female leadership in what had been a male-dominated field. Seven years later, our list of 50 winners is full of women achieving in every sector of the housing economy, including 11 on our list who are leading from the C-suite.

