2017 Women of Influence: Twyla Hankins

EVP of Operations at American Financial Network

August 1, 2017
Twyla Hankins has more than three decades of experience in the mortgage lending industry. Within a few short years of beginning as a young loan processor, Hankins was running the loan processing department of a large mortgage company. From there she advanced to underwriter and underwriting manager. 

Today, Hankins leads nationwide lender American Financial Network as executive vice president of operations. Under her leadership, AFN has experienced booming growth, going from lending in fewer than 20 states and funding under $1 billion in 2010 to lending in more than 40 states and funding $4.8 billion in 2016. 

Since Hankins joined AFN seven years ago, the company has increased its sales force by 500%,  volume by 780% and net worth by a staggering 1649%. AFN also succeeded in becoming a Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac seller/servicer and Ginnie Mae issuer, and is also USDA and VA approved. 

Hankins was instrumental in implementing Dodd-Frank, including directing the customization of the company’s LOS, building a compliance team, a post-closing team, underwriting teams and operations centers in both corporate and nationwide offices.

Under Hankins’ guidance and supervision, in 2016 AFN added 15 branches for a total of 125 nationwide, 56 loan originators for a total of 543 nationwide and one more state to bring AFN to 44 states total. 

In addition, overall customer satisfaction in 2016 exceeded 94%, thanks in part to Hankins’ leadership in operations and focus on excellent internal customer service, which leads to outstanding external customer service. 

