Safeguard Properties promotes two to tech management team

Mortgage field servicer Safeguard Properties have announced the promotions of Steve Machovina and Jason Heckman to its technology management team.

Machovina (pictured below, top) was promoted to assistant vice president of technology infrastructure and cloud services and oversee the management and design of Safeguard’s hybrid cloud infrastructure. He will also manage all technology engineering staff.

Machovina joined Safeguard in November 2013 as its director of information technology operations. Before joining Safeguard, Machovina was vice president of information technology at privately-held wireless provider Revol Wireless. He also previously held management positions with Northcoast PCS and Corecomm Communications.

Heckman (pictured below, bottom) will now serve as the assistant vice president of mobile and analytics. He will be responsible for both Safeguard’s mobile development and strategy as well as the company’s data warehousing and business intelligence.

Heckman oversees the design, development and deployment of Safeguard’s mobile applications, as well as the development and delivery of operational and analytical data technologies within the company.

Heckman joined Safeguard in 2012 and during that time, led the development and integration of Safeguard’s mobile applications across the company’s vendor network to provide real-time data from the field. Prior to joining Safeguard, Jason was the director of application development and business intelligence for Revol Wireless.



(Steve Machovina)





(Jason Heckman)