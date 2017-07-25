Lending Real Estate The Ticker

Consumers grow more confident in future of economy

Assessment of current conditions remains at 16-year high

July 25, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS Consumer confidence Economic confidence Expectations Index Present Situation Index The Conference Board
money

Consumers’ assessment of their current conditions remained at a 16-year high even as their confidence in the future edged higher, according to the Consumer Confidence Survey conducted by The Conference Board by Nielsen, a provider of information and analytics around what consumers buy and watch.

The Consumer Confidence Index increased to 121.1 in July up from 117.3 in June. The Present Situation Index increased from 143.9 last month to 147.8 in July and the Expectations Index increased to 103.3, up from 99.6 last month.

In 1985, the index was set to 100, representing the index's benchmark. This value is adjusted monthly based on results of a household survey of consumers' opinions on current conditions and future economic expectations. Opinions on current conditions make up 40% of the index, while expectations of future conditions make up 60%.

“Consumer confidence increased in July following a marginal decline in June,” said Lynn Franco, The Conference Board director of economic indicators. “Consumers’ assessment of current conditions remained at a 16-year high, July 2001, 151.3, and their expectations for the short-term outlook improved somewhat after cooling last month.”

“Overall, consumers foresee the current economic expansion continuing well into the second half of this year,” Franco said.

Consumers’ assessment of their current conditions improved in July as those saying business conditions are good increased from 30.6% to 33.3%. Those who said business conditions are bad remained unchanged at 13.5%. Consumers also held a more favorable view of the labor market, as those saying jobs are plentiful increased from 32% to 34.1% while those saying jobs are hard to get decreased from 18.4% to 18%.

Americans also held a more optimistic short-term outlooks in July as the percentage of consumers expecting business conditions to improve over the next six months increased from 20.1% to 22.9%. Those who expect business conditions to worsen dropped from 10% to 8.2%.

The portion of consumers expecting more jobs in the months ahead remained unchanged at 19.2%, but those anticipating fewer jobs decreased from 14.6% to 13.3%. However, consumers were not as optimistic about their income prospects. The percentage of consumers expecting an improvement in their income dropped from 20.9% to 20%, while those expecting a decline increased from 9.3% to 10%.

Other reports also show a boost in confidence, not only in the economy, but also in the housing sector. More Americans than ever say now is a good time to sell their home, according to the Fannie Mae Home Purchase Sentiment index.

However, that optimism may not hold up as home prices continue to increase. A new report from Arch MI shows affordability will only continue to worsen into next year.

Reprints

Related Articles

Americans grow wary of nation's economic health

Consumer confidence tumbles in October

Consumer confidence slips lower in April

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

FHFA index shows home price growth slowed in May

Case-Shiller: Housing is not repeating the bubble period

First American report shows home affordability increased in May

Newly unsealed documents reveal real reason for Fannie, Freddie profit sweep

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
July 2017

Fannie Mae: from legacy to startup

You'd be forgiven for thinking that a quasi-federal agency founded in the 1930s is the last place you’d describe using words like innovative or agile. But you’d be wrong. Defying all stereotypes, Fannie Mae’s recent actions read a lot more like a startup than a $2.8 billion company with more than 7,000 employees. In the last two years, the company has implemented a user experience strategy, adopted design thinking and accelerated time to market for an innovative array of products.

Feature

Prime status: an update on luxury residential real estate

Deborah Huso
 Real Estate
In the years leading up to the housing bubble of 2007, it seemed like everyone was getting a piece of the American Dream of homeownership (or maybe even second homeownership). Ten years after the Great Recession, how is luxury residential real estate faring? Was the recent market slowdown just a temporary blip on the radar and will the sector continue to draw the aspirational interest of buyers as it did in the early to mid-2000s?

Commentary

Convert leads like a top producer

Casey Cunningham
Casey Cunningham
 Lending
Most mortgage professionals know that the client feels a sense of loyalty to the first person they speak with. When they establish themselves as the first contact, loan officers gain a critical sales advantage. In fact, speed-to-call is the single largest driver of conversion for new customer leads.  Studies show that returning a call from a new customer within the first 30 minutes produces an average of a 62% increase in conversion rates.