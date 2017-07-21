TRK Connection promotes Randy Abbey to chief technology officer

Mortgage quality control and origination management solutions provider TRK Connection announced the promotion of Randy Abbey to chief technology officer.

In his new role, Abbey will manage the architecture, design, development and on-going support and maintenance of the company’s technology solutions, including its flagship mortgage quality control audit platform, Insight Risk & Defect Management. As senior systems architect at TRK, Abbey was responsible for leading the development efforts on Insight RDM.

“TRK Connection was founded to deliver innovative solutions to support the mortgage and banking industries, particularly in the realm of mortgage QC,” said Teri Sundh, CEO of TRK Connection. “Randy’s prolific programming and software development skills have been instrumental in that endeavor, making him the natural choice to lead our future development strategy efforts.”

Abbey previously held positions as a test engineer, software developer, engineering lead, product manager, systems architect and multiple roles as a technology executive in a variety of industries. In 2009, he founded, and is currently president of, RA3 Software, a proprietary SaaS applications provider serving the supply chain, inventory management and fleet maintenance industries.

“As CTO, I look forward to continuing to refine our current solution set, while also designing the TRK Connection roadmap and leading TRK’s long-term technology initiatives to deliver additional innovation via technology to the mortgage industry,” Abbey added.