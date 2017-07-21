Investments Lending

NCUA plans major restructuring, including closing two regional offices

NCUA chairman: “The time has come for the NCUA business model to change”

July 21, 2017
Ben Lane
KEYWORDS CFPB Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Credit union Credit unions in the United States National Credit Union Administration NCUA
Government building court pillars

Fresh off asking the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to give it supervisory authority over the nation’s largest credit unions, the National Credit Union Administration announced a major restructuring plan that will see the agency close two of its five regional offices and eliminate some agency offices with “overlapping” functions.

The NCUA announced its plans on Friday, touting “greater efficiency, responsiveness, and cost-effectiveness” as goals of the plan.

“The time has come for the NCUA business model to change,” NCUA Board Chairman Mark McWatters said.

“Positioning the NCUA to meet the changing demands of the credit union system we regulate in a transparent and fully accountable manner while promoting efficiency and effectiveness is essential,” McWatters said. “Re-evaluating our operations is integral to fulfilling our statutory responsibilities to protect the deposits of the nearly 108 million credit union members while maintaining the safety and soundness of the Share Insurance Fund and the viability of the credit union system.”

According to the NCUA, the changes come as the result of an internal review that began late last year.

Under the NCUA plan, the agency’s five regional offices will be consolidated into three by closing the Albany, New York, and Atlanta, Georgia, offices.

That would leave the “Capital” regional office, which is located in Alexandria, Virginia, and oversees Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia; the Austin, Texas, regional office, which oversees Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming; and the Tempe, Arizona, regional office, which oversees Alaska, Arizona, California, Guam, Hawaii, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.

Presumably, oversight of credit unions in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, and Wisconsin (previously covered by the Albany office); and Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Tennessee, and the Virgin Islands (previously overseen by the Atlanta office) would be folded into the remaining offices.

The NCUA restructuring plan also calls for the elimination of “four of the agency’s five leased facilities,” although the published plan does not provide more specifics on what facilities those are.

Additionally, the plan calls for the creation of an “Office of Credit Union Resources and Expansion,” which will be formed by “redefining and realigning chartering and field-of-membership, credit union development, grants and loans, and minority depository institutions programs.”

The plan also calls for the NCUA’s Office of Examination and Insurance to be restructured into “specialized working groups,” while the Asset Management and Assistance Center will be realigned to include “changes to the servicing business model and moving to a financial supervisory structure.”

NCUA said that it also plans to eliminate agency offices with “overlapping functions and improve functions such as examination reporting, records management, and procurement.”

The NCUA said that the proposed plan anticipates a “reduction in the agency’s workforce by attrition.”

“Months of very hard work by agency staff have produced a solid, commonsense plan that will help the agency respond to a new economic environment without sacrificing its ability to ensure the safety and soundness of our credit union system,” NCUA Board Member Rick Metsger said. “The restructuring effort will come together over a period of years, and credit unions will reap tangible benefits from our work.”

The announcement of the proposed changes comes just a few weeks after McWatters, who took over as chairman of the NCUA board last month, asked the CFPB to make the NCUA the primary agency responsible for the examination and enforcement of consumer financial protection laws for credit unions with assets of more than $10 billion.

Under the current system, the CFPB oversees credit unions with assets of more than $10 billion.

According to the NCUA, there are only a few credit unions that have assets of more than $10 billion: Navy Federal Credit Union, State Employees’ Credit Union, Pentagon Federal Credit Union, Boeing Employees Credit Union, Schools​First Federal Credit Union, and The Golden 1 Credit Union.

The NCUA said that more details on its plan, including projected cost savings, will be made available at its upcoming fall budget briefing.

Reprints

Related Articles

NCUA reveals it paid $1 billion to lawyers in fight to recover credit union crisis losses

Barclays, Wachovia to pay $378 million to NCUA to settle RMBS losses

Credit Suisse becomes latest to settle with NCUA over credit union RMBS losses

Headshot-for-hw-31
Ben Lane is the Senior Financial Reporter for HousingWire. In this role, he helps set a leading pace for news coverage spanning the issues driving the U.S. housing economy. Previously, he worked for TownSquareBuzz, a hyper-local news service. He is a graduate of University of North Texas. Follow Ben on Twitter at @BenLaneHW.

Recent Articles by Ben Lane

New York City guarantees legal representation to low-income residents facing eviction

Brown promises “hell of a fight” in Senate over CFPB arbitration rule

Carson says HUD will “reinterpret” Obama fair housing rule after Republicans ask for repeal

House Republicans move to repeal new CFPB arbitration rule

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
July 2017

Fannie Mae: from legacy to startup

You'd be forgiven for thinking that a quasi-federal agency founded in the 1930s is the last place you’d describe using words like innovative or agile. But you’d be wrong. Defying all stereotypes, Fannie Mae’s recent actions read a lot more like a startup than a $2.8 billion company with more than 7,000 employees. In the last two years, the company has implemented a user experience strategy, adopted design thinking and accelerated time to market for an innovative array of products.

Feature

Prime status: an update on luxury residential real estate

Deborah Huso
 Real Estate
In the years leading up to the housing bubble of 2007, it seemed like everyone was getting a piece of the American Dream of homeownership (or maybe even second homeownership). Ten years after the Great Recession, how is luxury residential real estate faring? Was the recent market slowdown just a temporary blip on the radar and will the sector continue to draw the aspirational interest of buyers as it did in the early to mid-2000s?

Commentary

Convert leads like a top producer

Casey Cunningham
Casey Cunningham
 Lending
Most mortgage professionals know that the client feels a sense of loyalty to the first person they speak with. When they establish themselves as the first contact, loan officers gain a critical sales advantage. In fact, speed-to-call is the single largest driver of conversion for new customer leads.  Studies show that returning a call from a new customer within the first 30 minutes produces an average of a 62% increase in conversion rates.