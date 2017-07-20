Novantas names Steve Wiggins director of finance, treasury and risk

People Movers Servicing The Ticker

July 20, 2017
Caroline Basile
KEYWORDS Novantas Steve Wiggins
Analytic advisory services and technology solutions provider Novantas has announced Steve Wiggins has joined the company as a director of finance, treasury and risk. He will oversee the expansion of the company’s credit risk analytic capabilities.

For 15 years, Wiggins advised commercial banks and other financial services providers on quantitative risk management solutions. Prior to joining Novantas, he was a senior director with Moody’s Analytics. He served as the head of enterprise risk solutions and the head of credit risk solutions for North America.

“We are very pleased to have Steve join our team,” says Pete Gilchrist, EVP and head of finance, treasury and risk at Novantas. “As banks around the world prepare for the next twist or turn of the credit cycle, we are delighted to welcome Steve to our team of experts who help banks apply analytics to guide them through uncertain times.”

“The banking industry is in the midst of a significant change with respect to the use of data science in credit risk management and forecasting,” Wiggins said. “This wave of innovation started with the aftermath of the global financial crisis, and it continues as banks deal with increased credit risk reporting and analytic expectations, and with an uptick in default risk uncertainty. Novantas has the deep analytical expertise and understanding of the banking industry to help position institutions for the future.”

steve wiggins

Caroline Basile joined HousingWire in August 2016 as an editorial assistant and is now an associate editor for HousingWire Magazine.

