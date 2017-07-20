Investments Lending Real Estate

Carson says HUD will “reinterpret” Obama fair housing rule after Republicans ask for repeal

What will become of the Affirmatively Further Fair Housing rule?

July 20, 2017
Ben Lane
KEYWORDS Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing Congress Department of Housing and Urban Development Fair housing Fair Housing Act HUD HUD assistance HUD housing programs HUD Secretary Ben Carson Republicans
HUD building

Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson said in an interview this week that HUD will look to “reinterpret” a controversial fair housing rule issued by the Obama administration in 2015.

The rule in question is the “final rule” on Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing, which requires that cities and towns that receive federal funding to examine their local housing patterns for racial bias and to design a plan to address any measurable bias.

The rule became a target of Republicans, including Carson himself.

In a well-publicized op-ed published in The Washington Times in 2015, Carson called the rule a “social-engineering scheme” and said that the rule and the Supreme Court ruling on disparate impact are “government-engineered attempts to legislate racial equality create consequences that often make matters worse.”

Now that Carson is in charge of the government department that enforces the rule, he apparently intends to see it utilized in a different way.

In an interview with the Washington Times, Carson said this week that HUD will “reinterpret” the rule and how it is used.

From the Washington Times:

“Do I believe in fair housing? Of course, I believe in fair housing,” Carson told the Washington Examiner in a Wednesday interview. But he said he doesn't believe in “extra manipulation and cost.”

“So we just have to reinterpret it, that’s all,” he said.

The Washington Times article said that Carson did not provide any detail how exactly the rule will be “reinterpreted,” but Carson’s statement comes just days after nearly 20 Congressional Republicans asked Carson to repeal the rule entirely.

Late last week, Sen. Michael Lee, R-Utah, and Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Arizona, led a group of Republicans who sent a letter to Carson, asking the HUD secretary to rescind the Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing rule.

“We stand with you in opposing any and all instances of discrimination, but this rule does not actually help in that effort,” the Republicans wrote in the letter. “Instead, it would extend reach of the federal government beyond its authority and could take away state and local governments’ ability to make local zoning decisions.”

Joining Lee and Gosar in signing the letter were Sens. Richard Shelby, R-Alabama; Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas; Mike Rounds, R-South Dakota; John Barrasso, R-Wyoming; Ted Cruz, R-Texas; Steve Daines, R-Montana; Mike Enzi, R-Wyoming; James Lankford, R-Oklahoma; Rand Paul, R-Kentucky; James Risch, R-Idaho; Marco Rubio, R-Florida; John Thune, R-South Dakota; and Reps. Brian Babin, R-Texas; Andy Biggs, R-Arizona; Rod Blum, R-Iowa; Ken Buck, R-Colorado; Glenn Grothman, R-Wisconsin; and Tom Massie, R-Kentucky.

“As we have already witnessed, this rule disproportionally places a heavier burden on smaller communities who could be denied funds unless they make radical, sweeping changes to their well-established zoning laws that are compliant with the Fair Housing Act,” the Republicans continued.

“This rule simply represents a continuation of the previous administration’s radical pursuit of using disparate impact theory to punish communities that are not as demographically diverse as they would have wished,” they added.

“Moving forward, we respectfully ask that you use your authority to rescind the AFFH rule in its entirety,” the Republicans concluded. “It is critical that we pursue real, sensible reforms to reduce poverty and improve the opportunities available to lower-income citizens at the local level. We look forward to partnering with you to ensure justice and opportunity are preserved in every neighborhood across our great land.”

Reprints

Related Articles

HUD Secretary Carson: Homeownership is the foundation of the economy

Democrats ask Carson, HUD to do more to protect LGBTQ people from housing discrimination

Obama: New Fair Housing rule will help further American Dream

Headshot-for-hw-31
Ben Lane is the Senior Financial Reporter for HousingWire. In this role, he helps set a leading pace for news coverage spanning the issues driving the U.S. housing economy. Previously, he worked for TownSquareBuzz, a hyper-local news service. He is a graduate of University of North Texas. Follow Ben on Twitter at @BenLaneHW.

Recent Articles by Ben Lane

House Republicans move to repeal new CFPB arbitration rule

Trump talks Dodd-Frank: We’re going to cut regulations tremendously

Ocwen to pay $49 million to settle class action lawsuit over restated financials

Brazen leader of massive mortgage modification scheme gets 20 years

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
July 2017

Fannie Mae: from legacy to startup

You'd be forgiven for thinking that a quasi-federal agency founded in the 1930s is the last place you’d describe using words like innovative or agile. But you’d be wrong. Defying all stereotypes, Fannie Mae’s recent actions read a lot more like a startup than a $2.8 billion company with more than 7,000 employees. In the last two years, the company has implemented a user experience strategy, adopted design thinking and accelerated time to market for an innovative array of products.

Feature

Prime status: an update on luxury residential real estate

Deborah Huso
 Real Estate
In the years leading up to the housing bubble of 2007, it seemed like everyone was getting a piece of the American Dream of homeownership (or maybe even second homeownership). Ten years after the Great Recession, how is luxury residential real estate faring? Was the recent market slowdown just a temporary blip on the radar and will the sector continue to draw the aspirational interest of buyers as it did in the early to mid-2000s?

Commentary

Convert leads like a top producer

Casey Cunningham
Casey Cunningham
 Lending
Most mortgage professionals know that the client feels a sense of loyalty to the first person they speak with. When they establish themselves as the first contact, loan officers gain a critical sales advantage. In fact, speed-to-call is the single largest driver of conversion for new customer leads.  Studies show that returning a call from a new customer within the first 30 minutes produces an average of a 62% increase in conversion rates.