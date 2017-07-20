Investments The Ticker

Black Knight net income tumbles 43% in second quarter

Revenues increase slightly from last year

July 20, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS Black Knight Financial Services Earnings Net earnings per share Revenue
money chart

Black Knight Financial Services announced a significant drop in its net income for the second quarter, according to the earnings report released after markets closed Wednesday.

Net earnings attributable to Black Knight fell nearly 43% to $6.5 million in the second quarter, down from $11.4 million in the second quarter last year.

Net earnings per diluted share also dropped in the second quarter, falling from $0.17 in the second quarter of 2016 to $0.17.

However, Black Knight CEO Tom Sanzone focused on the company’s slight revenue increase in his statement.

“We are pleased with our results in the second quarter,” Sanzone said. “We delivered adjusted revenues growth of 2%, or 5.5% excluding the effect of the property insight realignment, and adjusted EBITDA growth of 8%, which drove adjusted EBITDA margin expansion of 270 basis points to 47.9%.”

“The fundamentals of our business remain strong, and we remain focused on converting our significant implementation pipeline,” he said.

Revenues increased 3% annually during the second quarter to $262.2 million, up from $255.5 million last year, while adjusted revenues increased 2% to $263.4 million, up from $257.5 million in the year before.

Reprints

Related Articles

Bank of America net income soars 40% in first quarter

Goldman Sachs net income increases 47% in Q3

MGIC net income grew 23% in Q1 2017

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

Private firms are now buying foreclosures in record numbers

Small lenders to Congress: Here’s the GSE reform we don’t want to see

Six-month anniversary: Will HUD implement FHA mortgage insurance premium cut?

Freddie Mac: Economic uncertainty pushes mortgage rates lower

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
July 2017

Fannie Mae: from legacy to startup

You'd be forgiven for thinking that a quasi-federal agency founded in the 1930s is the last place you’d describe using words like innovative or agile. But you’d be wrong. Defying all stereotypes, Fannie Mae’s recent actions read a lot more like a startup than a $2.8 billion company with more than 7,000 employees. In the last two years, the company has implemented a user experience strategy, adopted design thinking and accelerated time to market for an innovative array of products.

Feature

Prime status: an update on luxury residential real estate

Deborah Huso
 Real Estate
In the years leading up to the housing bubble of 2007, it seemed like everyone was getting a piece of the American Dream of homeownership (or maybe even second homeownership). Ten years after the Great Recession, how is luxury residential real estate faring? Was the recent market slowdown just a temporary blip on the radar and will the sector continue to draw the aspirational interest of buyers as it did in the early to mid-2000s?

Commentary

Convert leads like a top producer

Casey Cunningham
Casey Cunningham
 Lending
Most mortgage professionals know that the client feels a sense of loyalty to the first person they speak with. When they establish themselves as the first contact, loan officers gain a critical sales advantage. In fact, speed-to-call is the single largest driver of conversion for new customer leads.  Studies show that returning a call from a new customer within the first 30 minutes produces an average of a 62% increase in conversion rates.