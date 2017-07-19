loanDepot adds top 1% loan originator to team

loanDepot has announced the addition of Brian Decker, a top 30 loan originator, to its team.

Decker, who entered the mortgage industry 12 years ago, joins loanDepot’s team of more than 1,700 licensed loan officers and will serve as the retail lending manager for the company’s new Temecula, California, retail lending location.

Decker’s store features mello, loanDepot’s end-to-end digital lending platform that includes an intuitive web-based consumer portal, a mobile point-of-sale system, and a fully-digital mortgage loan application experience.

“loanDepot is revolutionizing the home lending industry by combining a laser focus on customer experience and technology,” said Chief Retail Production Officer Dan Hanson. “Brian is joining us at an exciting time as our growth is accelerating in terms of products and services offered and technological advances to provide a faster homebuying process with more certainty for consumers.”

Decker is a top producing loan officer and ranks in the top 1% of originators. He closed 586 loans with more than $204 million in sales during 2016, according to the home-lending industry data source Scotsman Guide.

“loanDepot is shaping the future of our industry and I want to be part of that narrative,” Decker said. “I work with customers every day and I know being able to serve them information in the most palatable manner for them personally is exactly what they are craving. We can provide them with the best in-person and online experience to help them find their perfect dream home."