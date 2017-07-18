Investments Lending Real Estate

Fortress acquires Colony American Finance

Colony American will now operate as CoreVest American Finance Lender

July 18, 2017
Ben Lane
KEYWORDS Colony American Colony American Finance CoreVest CoreVest American Finance Lender Fortress Fortress Investment Fortress Investment Group New Residential New Residential Investment New Residential Investment Corp. single-family rental investors single-family rentals SoftBank Group
cash house two

Fortress Investment Group is about to be acquired by SoftBank Group in a $3.3 billion deal, but Fortress isn’t done making its own acquisitions while that deal works its way through the legal process.

Fortress announced Tuesday that it is acquired Colony American Finance, a lender that provides financing for real estate investors who want to purchase single-family rental homes, townhomes, condos, and small multifamily properties.

Specifically, “certain funds managed by affiliates of Fortress Investment Group have purchased the equity and substantially all of the assets of Colony American Finance,” the companies said in a release.

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

According to the companies, Colony American Finance will be rebranded as CoreVest American Finance Lender.

Colony American Finance launched in 2014 and has closed more than $2.8 billion in loans since its inception.

The companies said that the Colony American Finance’s senior management team will remain in their current positions and help Fortress launch CoreVest.

Beth O’Brien, formerly the CEO of Colony American Finance and now the CEO of CoreVest, said that having Fortress’ financial backing will allow the company to grow significantly.

“We are excited to bring the same team and the same approach to the market under the CoreVest brand,” O’Brien said. “Our customers will continue to work with our people and experience our high level of service, while also benefiting from the strategic capital brought by the Fortress Funds.”

The deal increases Fortress’ already substantial real estate empire.

Fortress is the parent company for New Residential Investment, which has grown its market share in mortgage servicing rights substantially in the last few years.

At the end of last year, PHH announced that it planned to sell off its entire mortgage servicing rights portfolio in a massive deal with New Residential, while New Residential also bought nearly all of CitiMortgage’s mortgage servicing rights in a deal earlier this year.

New Residential is also buying $117 billion in MSRs from Ocwen Financial in a deal that also includes New Residential making an equity investment in Ocwen and becoming a 4.9% owner of the nonbank.

Fortress is also the majority shareholder in Nationstar Mortgagesoon to be known as Mr. Cooper.

Per the latest data from Nasdaq, Fortress owns nearly 70% of Nationstar. According to Fortress’ website, the company acquired Nationstar in 2006 and took the company public in 2012.

And now, Fortress owns the company formerly known as Colony American Finance.

“We see terrific synergies between CoreVest and Fortress,” said Christopher Hoeffel, chief financial officer of CoreVest. “The new relationship with the Fortress Funds, given their experience in the specialty finance area, will allow us to expand our market leading position in the growing, yet underserved, single-family rental finance market.”

Reprints

Related Articles

Fortress shareholders approve $3.3 billion acquisition by SoftBank

Colony American Finance expands, names Ryan McBride COO

SoftBank to take over Fortress Investment Group

Headshot-for-hw-31
Ben Lane is the Senior Financial Reporter for HousingWire. In this role, he helps set a leading pace for news coverage spanning the issues driving the U.S. housing economy. Previously, he worked for TownSquareBuzz, a hyper-local news service. He is a graduate of University of North Texas. Follow Ben on Twitter at @BenLaneHW.

Recent Articles by Ben Lane

FHFA wants more input on improving credit access for borrowers with limited English proficiency

Louisiana repealing controversial appraisal laws after FTC accused state of price-fixing

Freddie Mac joins Fannie Mae in reducing mortgage modification interest rate

Attorney gets 30 months for conspiring to steal distressed borrowers’ homes

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
July 2017

Fannie Mae: from legacy to startup

You'd be forgiven for thinking that a quasi-federal agency founded in the 1930s is the last place you’d describe using words like innovative or agile. But you’d be wrong. Defying all stereotypes, Fannie Mae’s recent actions read a lot more like a startup than a $2.8 billion company with more than 7,000 employees. In the last two years, the company has implemented a user experience strategy, adopted design thinking and accelerated time to market for an innovative array of products.

Feature

Prime status: an update on luxury residential real estate

Deborah Huso
 Real Estate
In the years leading up to the housing bubble of 2007, it seemed like everyone was getting a piece of the American Dream of homeownership (or maybe even second homeownership). Ten years after the Great Recession, how is luxury residential real estate faring? Was the recent market slowdown just a temporary blip on the radar and will the sector continue to draw the aspirational interest of buyers as it did in the early to mid-2000s?

Commentary

Convert leads like a top producer

Casey Cunningham
Casey Cunningham
 Lending
Most mortgage professionals know that the client feels a sense of loyalty to the first person they speak with. When they establish themselves as the first contact, loan officers gain a critical sales advantage. In fact, speed-to-call is the single largest driver of conversion for new customer leads.  Studies show that returning a call from a new customer within the first 30 minutes produces an average of a 62% increase in conversion rates.