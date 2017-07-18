LenderLive brings in new executive leadership team

LenderLive Holdings, a mortgage services provider, announced new appointments to its executive leadership team.

The lender announced Rob Clements as its chairman and CEO and John Surface as president and chief operating officer, effective immediately. Both men will also join the company’s board of directors.

Clements and Surface come to LenderLive after more than two decades at EverBank Financial Corp., a national banking institution with a strong presence in the mortgage market. While there, they led the bank from a company with less than $200 mill assets to a nationwide $28 billion diversified financial services company.

Clements joined EverBank in 1994 and served as chairman of the board and CEO since 1997, while Surface also joined in 1994 and served as senior executive vice president with responsibility for corporate strategy, capital raising, mergers and acquisitions and new growth initiatives.

“After more than two decades leading EverBank, I’m incredibly excited to have this opportunity to use my experience in financial services to lead LenderLive during this next phase of its growth and evolution,” Clements said. “LenderLive is well positioned to capitalize on the ever-changing dynamics of the financial services industry, and I am pleased to be working with my long-time colleague and friend, John Surface, to continue to build LenderLive for the future.”

“We look forward to working with Rick in his role as vice chairman and Founder to ensure a seamless transition and continued success,” he said.

The company’s former CEO, Rick Seehausen, will move into the role of vice chairman and founder. He will continue to work with Clements and Surface to facilitate the transition process.

“I couldn’t be prouder of all that we have accomplished together, which has put the company in a great position to take the next step in its development,” Seehausen said. “Given our ambitions to grow the company meaningfully, both organically and through acquisitions, it is clear that now is the right time to bring in new leadership expertise to guide the company to the next level.”

“Rob and John are well-respected, talented professionals who I trust will accelerate LenderLive’s upward trajectory and carry out the growth plans that we’ve put in place over the last few years,” he said.