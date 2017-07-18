Lending The Ticker

Federal judge rules Quicken Loans wrongly influenced home appraisals

Lender loses latest court battle

July 18, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS Bailey & Glasser Bordas & Bordas Quicken Loans Title Source West Virginia
judge gavel money

A judge slapped Quicken Loans with nearly an $11 million penalty after it found the nonbank guilty of allegedly and wrongly influencing home appraisal values during the time leading up to the financial crisis.

But Quicken Loans is quick to fight the ruling, stating it, along with its affiliated company Title Source, will appeal the rulings issued by the Federal District Court in West Virginia in the class-action case of Alig et al. v. Quicken Loans and Title Source.

The case dates back to homeowners in West Virginia who refinanced with Quicken Loans and had an appraisal ordered between Oct. 18, 2004 and April 10, 2009.

According to an article in the Miami Herald by Kenneth Harney:

“Quicken allegedly provided appraisers advance ‘estimates’ of property values in assignments on home financings, effectively communicating the amounts Quicken needed to fund the loan. Plaintiffs in a class action suit affecting 2,770 homeowners said appraisers working for Quicken had overstated the market worth of their properties, putting them underwater on their loans from the start. One home-owning couple said in the original complaint that Quicken’s appraiser had reported their property was worth $151,000, significantly higher than its actual value of $115,500. The court determined that Quicken’s practices constituted ‘unconscionable’ conduct under the West Virginia Consumer Credit and Protection Act.”

“U.S. District Court Judge John Preston Bailey called Quicken’s conduct ‘truly egregious’ in that it ‘flew in the face of prudent lending practices for the benefit of Quicken’s bottom line.’”

Quicken Loans highly contested the claims, telling HousingWire: “This case is the latest example of predatory plaintiff law firms, this time Bordas & Bordas and Bailey & Glasser, manipulating our nation’s legal system by inventing a class of so-called ‘aggrieved’ plaintiffs to enrich themselves financially at the expense of lenders thereby, driving up the costs of financing to homeowners and future homebuyers.”

A Quicken Loans spokesperson stated that it’s irrational to conclude that the customary practice in the 2004 to 2009 timeframe where homeowners willingly provided their estimate of their homes value to the appraiser could somehow result in a judgment against lenders for damages.

Instead, the spokesperson said, “If any party would be aggrieved by appraisers assessing a higher-than-market value to the homes that serve as collateral for loans, it is the lenders who would be damaged by this inadequate collateral.”

The Miami Herald also quoted Dave Stevens, who is the president and CEO of the Mortgage Bankers Association, the largest trade association representing lenders, defended Quicken Loans and argued that “it was a common industry practice during the time these loans were made to provide [an] owner’s estimate of value to appraisers, until the law changed nationwide in 2009.”

 

Source: Miami Herald
Reprints

Related Articles

Judge rules DOJ can pursue FHA lending charges against Quicken Loans

Quicken Loans’ lawsuit against DOJ, HUD tossed out by federal judge

Quicken Loans begins long journey with DOJ over FHA violation charges

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

CFPB ignores request from OCC to postpone arbitration rule

Goldman Sachs earnings reveal little on recent mortgage endeavors

Will pending IPO establish Redfin as a billion-dollar real estate company?

Hensarling to CFPB's Cordray: Publicly confirm you'll serve your full term

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
July 2017

Fannie Mae: from legacy to startup

You'd be forgiven for thinking that a quasi-federal agency founded in the 1930s is the last place you’d describe using words like innovative or agile. But you’d be wrong. Defying all stereotypes, Fannie Mae’s recent actions read a lot more like a startup than a $2.8 billion company with more than 7,000 employees. In the last two years, the company has implemented a user experience strategy, adopted design thinking and accelerated time to market for an innovative array of products.

Feature

Prime status: an update on luxury residential real estate

Deborah Huso
 Real Estate
In the years leading up to the housing bubble of 2007, it seemed like everyone was getting a piece of the American Dream of homeownership (or maybe even second homeownership). Ten years after the Great Recession, how is luxury residential real estate faring? Was the recent market slowdown just a temporary blip on the radar and will the sector continue to draw the aspirational interest of buyers as it did in the early to mid-2000s?

Commentary

Convert leads like a top producer

Casey Cunningham
Casey Cunningham
 Lending
Most mortgage professionals know that the client feels a sense of loyalty to the first person they speak with. When they establish themselves as the first contact, loan officers gain a critical sales advantage. In fact, speed-to-call is the single largest driver of conversion for new customer leads.  Studies show that returning a call from a new customer within the first 30 minutes produces an average of a 62% increase in conversion rates.