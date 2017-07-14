Real Estate The Ticker

HUD makes $2 billion available to homeless programs

Encourages housing first approach

July 14, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS Ben Carson Homelessness Housing first HUD U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development
money government concept

In an effort to end homelessness, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will make $2 billion available for local homeless programs.

HUD will fund this venture through Continuum of Care Homeless Assistance Program in an effort to encourage housing first. Housing first is the idea that families need housing before they can take care of other needs such as alcohol or substance abuse, health and other needs.

HUD stated it is continuing incentives to adopt best practices for rapid-rehousing and housing first, an approach that has proven effective in helping communities to make progress on their goal of ending homelessness. It also explained it hopes this new funding will help move families quickly into permanent housing.

The department’s Continuum of Care homeless assistance grants support a wide variety of local programs from street outreach and assessment programs to transitional and permanent housing for individuals including veterans, youth, families and persons experiencing long-term or chronic homelessness.

“We know these grants can make a huge difference in ending homelessness” HUD Secretary Ben Carson said.  “HUD continues to forge deep relationships with our local partners to invest in proven programs that are working to reduce the scale of homelessness in their communities.”

Next week, Carson will speak at the 2017 National Conference on Ending Homelessness organized by the National Alliance to End Homelessness. HUD announced he will be speaking at the conference in Washington D.C. on Tuesday from 11 to 11:30 a.m.

Reprints

Related Articles

HUD calls for action to reduce senior injuries at home

HUD rental assistance capital investment doubles from last year

Trump officially proposes to slash HUD budget by $6.2 billion

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

Americans express most confidence since 2005 in current economic conditions

Credit availability hits highest level since 2016

Wells Fargo mortgage banking income plummets 19%

Police put murdered Texas real estate agent on cold case list

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
July 2017

Fannie Mae: from legacy to startup

You'd be forgiven for thinking that a quasi-federal agency founded in the 1930s is the last place you’d describe using words like innovative or agile. But you’d be wrong. Defying all stereotypes, Fannie Mae’s recent actions read a lot more like a startup than a $2.8 billion company with more than 7,000 employees. In the last two years, the company has implemented a user experience strategy, adopted design thinking and accelerated time to market for an innovative array of products.

Feature

Prime status: an update on luxury residential real estate

Deborah Huso
 Real Estate
In the years leading up to the housing bubble of 2007, it seemed like everyone was getting a piece of the American Dream of homeownership (or maybe even second homeownership). Ten years after the Great Recession, how is luxury residential real estate faring? Was the recent market slowdown just a temporary blip on the radar and will the sector continue to draw the aspirational interest of buyers as it did in the early to mid-2000s?

Commentary

Convert leads like a top producer

Casey Cunningham
Casey Cunningham
 Lending
Most mortgage professionals know that the client feels a sense of loyalty to the first person they speak with. When they establish themselves as the first contact, loan officers gain a critical sales advantage. In fact, speed-to-call is the single largest driver of conversion for new customer leads.  Studies show that returning a call from a new customer within the first 30 minutes produces an average of a 62% increase in conversion rates.