Lending The Ticker

Credit availability hits highest level since 2016

Lenders start move toward looser standards

July 14, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS Credit risk Ease credit standards mortgage lending Urban Institute
Rope money

Credit availability remained historically tight in the first quarter of 2017, but increased slightly from the previous quarter to the highest level since 2016.

The credit availability index from Housing Finance Policy Center shows mortgage credit availability increased to 5.4 in the first quarter. This is up from 5.2 in the fourth quarter.

However, the chart below which uses data from eMBS, CoreLogic, HMDA, IMF and the Urban Institute, shows this is still extremely tight compared to historical standards.

Click to Enlarge

Credit risk

(Source: eMBS, CoreLogic, HMDA, IMF and the Urban Institute)

The HCAI measures the percentage of home purchase loans that are likely to default, go unpaid for more than 90 days past their due date. A lower HCAI indicates that lenders are unwilling to tolerate defaults and are imposing tighter lending standards, making it harder to get a loan. A higher HCAI indicates that lenders are willing to tolerate defaults and are taking more risks, making it easier to get a loan.

Credit availability at Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac remains at the highest level since its low in 2011. However, both the government channel and portfolio and private-label securities channel continued to stay close to or at the record low for the amount of default risk taken. The government FVR channel includes the Federal Housing Administration, the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Department of Agriculture Rural Development programs.

Earlier this summer, Fannie Mae raised its debt-to-income ratio requirement to further expand mortgage lending.

A new survey from Fannie Mae shows lenders are suddenly ready to begin loosening credit this year as mortgage demand weakens.

The chart below shows that while the government-sponsored enterprises are increasing the risk they take on, it is still low by historic measures.

Click to Enlarge

Credit risk

(Source: eMBS, CoreLogic, HMDA, IMF and the Urban Institute)

The Urban institute pointed out there is still plenty of space to expand the credit box. If the current default risk doubled across all channels, risk would remain within the standard 12.5% seen in the 2001 to 2003 mortgage market.

Reprints

Related Articles

First American: Mortgage risk hits highest level in 2 years

Pending home sales hit highest level since July

Lenders: You can double risk-taking and still remain below pre-crisis levels

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

HUD makes $2 billion available to homeless programs

Americans express most confidence since 2005 in current economic conditions

Wells Fargo mortgage banking income plummets 19%

Police put murdered Texas real estate agent on cold case list

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
July 2017

Fannie Mae: from legacy to startup

You'd be forgiven for thinking that a quasi-federal agency founded in the 1930s is the last place you’d describe using words like innovative or agile. But you’d be wrong. Defying all stereotypes, Fannie Mae’s recent actions read a lot more like a startup than a $2.8 billion company with more than 7,000 employees. In the last two years, the company has implemented a user experience strategy, adopted design thinking and accelerated time to market for an innovative array of products.

Feature

Prime status: an update on luxury residential real estate

Deborah Huso
 Real Estate
In the years leading up to the housing bubble of 2007, it seemed like everyone was getting a piece of the American Dream of homeownership (or maybe even second homeownership). Ten years after the Great Recession, how is luxury residential real estate faring? Was the recent market slowdown just a temporary blip on the radar and will the sector continue to draw the aspirational interest of buyers as it did in the early to mid-2000s?

Commentary

Convert leads like a top producer

Casey Cunningham
Casey Cunningham
 Lending
Most mortgage professionals know that the client feels a sense of loyalty to the first person they speak with. When they establish themselves as the first contact, loan officers gain a critical sales advantage. In fact, speed-to-call is the single largest driver of conversion for new customer leads.  Studies show that returning a call from a new customer within the first 30 minutes produces an average of a 62% increase in conversion rates.