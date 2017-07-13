Blend premieres mobile app for lenders

Mortgage technology-company Blend premiered a new mobile application on Thursday for lenders, allowing them to operate and manage their business on the go.

Blend Mobile, according to the company’s website, is “the first native mobile application allowing Loan Officers to manage their businesses, including borrower requests and applications, anytime and anywhere.”

The HousingWire 2017 Tech100 Winner explained that through the app, LOs will have the ability to create a new loan directly from the Pipeline screen — all they need to do is enter the name and email of the primary borrower, and select a loan type. From there, the borrower will receive their invite to start an application immediately.

Inside the application, loan officers can view a given borrower’s credit report, or, if no report has been pulled, loan officers can pull one directly from the app (with consent from the borrower).

Blend stated on its website, “Using mobile to eliminate barriers for borrowers is only the beginning of the industry-wide change digitization is driving.”

Over the past couple of years, Blend has partnered with a handful of lenders to help the more lenders go digital. Its list of partnerships includes PCLender and Guardian Mortgage.

In a recent interview with HousingWire, Blend CEO Nima Ghamsari explained that mortgage technology is growing so fast that “you could probably with credibility say if you don’t have this technology in three to four years your company will be suffering.”

“The pace of change is incredible. Two years ago, everyone was talking about nothing but compliance. We couldn't even have a discussion with a lender about anything digital,” said Ghamsari.