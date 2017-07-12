Amazon quietly reveals possible expansion into real estate

[Update, July 12: The website was taken offline as of 1:35 p.m. CST. Quietly it went up; Quietly it was taken down.]

As shoppers scoured Amazon’s website on Tuesday for its annual Prime day deals, the online shopping giant quietly disclosed a new service coming soon to its users, which would embark into the world of real estate and turn it into a competitor with Zillow and Redfin.

Tucked into the website’s Home and Business Services section, where users can receive quotes from professionals for various services including assembling new purchases or setting up new technology, Amazon now lists a “Hire a Realtor” webpage, seen below.

Click to enlarge

(Source: Amazon)

The website offer very little information on the possible service other than what is shown above, and Amazon did not get back to a request for comment by the time of publication.

An article in GeekWire, however, by Monica Nickelsburg, stated, “When reports of the Amazon page surfaced, Zillow’s stock price slumped from $46.15 a share to $44.54 as of Wednesday morning, showing just how closely investors are watching the Seattle retailer.”

If Amazon does get into the real estate world, it wouldn’t be the first service market its decided to disrupt this summer.

Amazon also revealed earlier this month that it was rolling out its own version of Best Buy's popular Geek Squad service, which offers in-home product installations and repairs on electronics and appliances, according to an article in CNN Tech by Kaya Yurieff.

Amazon is also a source for homeowners to find house cleaners, local carpenters, electricians, etc.

“The new ‘Amazon Smart Home Services Store’ on its website allows users to book appointments for installations or free consultations. Company experts will answer questions and set up products like smart lights, thermostats and of course, Amazon's line of smart devices,” the article stated.