Lending The Ticker

JPMorgan Chase and Finicity reach data-sharing agreement

Chase customer data will be available to third-party apps without users’ credentials

July 11, 2017
Ben Lane
KEYWORDS Finicity JPMorgan Chase
lock security

For the third time this year, Finicity, a provider of real-time financial data aggregation and insights, announced that it reached a data-sharing agreement with a financial giant.

Earlier this year, Finicity reached a deal with Experian that enables consumers to provide income and asset information to lenders digitally through Finicity’s more than 16,000 integrations with financial services institutions.

Then, Finicity and Wells Fargo announced that the two companies reached a new data-sharing agreement that will enable third-party applications to access Wells Fargo customer data.

On Tuesday, Finicity announced that it reached a similar agreement with JPMorgan Chase that will allow the bank’s customers to share their data with third-party financial apps without having to reveal their login credentials.

According to the companies, the agreement will allow the companies to use a direct application programming interface that will allow Chase customers to share information securely with the financial apps and services that Finicity supports.

This will be done through tokenized access, which will eliminate the need for customers to share their Chase credentials with third-party apps, the companies said.

“Working with Finicity, we will enable our customers to make informed decisions while protecting their Chase banking credentials,” Bill Wallace, head of Chase Digital Banking, said.

Finicity CEO Steve Smith added: ““The customer’s financial data is at the center of a superior experience with financial apps and services. We share JPMorgan Chase’s commitment to helping customers better manage their finances through data access, quality and intelligence.”

Reprints

Related Articles

Wells Fargo reaches data-sharing agreement with Finicity

JPMorgan Chase officially reaches $53 million settlement for lending discrimination

Former JPMorgan Chase loan officer pleads guilty for $33 million mortgage fraud scheme

Headshot-for-hw-31
Ben Lane is the Senior Financial Reporter for HousingWire. In this role, he helps set a leading pace for news coverage spanning the issues driving the U.S. housing economy. Previously, he worked for TownSquareBuzz, a hyper-local news service. He is a graduate of University of North Texas. Follow Ben on Twitter at @BenLaneHW.

Recent Articles by Ben Lane

Bayview Asset Management acquiring Pingora Holdings from Annaly Capital Management

HUD bans Seckel Capital for falsifying FHA lending docs

Sindeo's savior revealed: Renren revives mortgage startup

California man charged with running $20 million real estate Ponzi scheme

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
July 2017

Fannie Mae: from legacy to startup

You'd be forgiven for thinking that a quasi-federal agency founded in the 1930s is the last place you’d describe using words like innovative or agile. But you’d be wrong. Defying all stereotypes, Fannie Mae’s recent actions read a lot more like a startup than a $2.8 billion company with more than 7,000 employees. In the last two years, the company has implemented a user experience strategy, adopted design thinking and accelerated time to market for an innovative array of products.

Feature

Prime status: an update on luxury residential real estate

Deborah Huso
 Real Estate
In the years leading up to the housing bubble of 2007, it seemed like everyone was getting a piece of the American Dream of homeownership (or maybe even second homeownership). Ten years after the Great Recession, how is luxury residential real estate faring? Was the recent market slowdown just a temporary blip on the radar and will the sector continue to draw the aspirational interest of buyers as it did in the early to mid-2000s?

Commentary

Convert leads like a top producer

Casey Cunningham
Casey Cunningham
 Lending
Most mortgage professionals know that the client feels a sense of loyalty to the first person they speak with. When they establish themselves as the first contact, loan officers gain a critical sales advantage. In fact, speed-to-call is the single largest driver of conversion for new customer leads.  Studies show that returning a call from a new customer within the first 30 minutes produces an average of a 62% increase in conversion rates.