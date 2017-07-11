Lending The Ticker

Sen. Cotton moves to rescind new CFPB arbitration rule

Congress Republicans speak out against rule

July 11, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS CFPB Consumer Financial Protection Bureau mandatory arbitration clauses Tom Cotton
pile of credit cards

Just a day after the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau revealed its new rule to ban companies from using mandatory arbitration clauses, and Senator Tom Cotton, R-Ark., is already fighting to get it rescinded.

"The CFPB has gone rogue again, abusing its power in a particularly harmful way. The Bureau's new rule on arbitration clauses ignores the consumer benefits of arbitration and treats Arkansans like helpless children, incapable of making business decisions in their own best interests,” said Cotton.

“This morning I've started the process of rescinding this rule using the Congressional Review Act. The last thing Americans need is more anti-business regulation that will prompt frivolous lawsuits while hurting consumers," he said. 

The new rule mainly pertains to consumer financial products like credit cards and bank accounts that have arbitration clauses in their contracts that prevent consumers from joining together to sue their bank or financial company for wrongdoing.

Mortgages, however, are not included. The CFPB noted in its announcement that Congress already prohibits arbitration agreements in the residential mortgage market.

The Congressional Review Act that Cotton refers to, found in detail here, established expedited (or “fast track”) procedures by which Congress may disapprove a broad range of regulatory rules issued by federal agencies by enacting a joint resolution of disapproval.

Under the rule, for initial floor consideration, the act provides an expedited procedure only in the Senate.

However, House Republicans already side with Cotton.

After the new rule came out, Financial Services Committee Chairman Jeb Hensarling, R-Texas, said, “This bureaucratic rule will harm American consumers but thrill class action trial attorneys.  In releasing this rule today, Director Cordray ignored a prior request by the acting Comptroller of the Currency that he work with the OCC to resolve its potential safety and soundness concerns.”

“As a matter of principle, policy, and process, this anti-consumer rule should be thoroughly rejected by Congress under the Congressional Review Act. In the last election, the American people voted to drain the D.C. swamp of capricious, unaccountable bureaucrats who wish to control their lives,” said Hensarling. “Congress must work with President Trump to make good on this mandate by fundamentally reforming the CFPB and dismantling the Administrative State.”

Reprints

Related Articles

CFPB bans mandatory arbitration clauses, allows class action against banks

CFPB's rule to limit arbitration opens door to class action against banks

CFPB Director Cordray: We will continue enforcing existing rules

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau names new Advisory Board and Council Members

Trump set to tap Randal Quarles as the new "most powerful man in banking"

Mortgage lending expected to disappoint as big banks gear up for earnings

Title Resource Group reveals new national commercial title services division

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
July 2017

Fannie Mae: from legacy to startup

You'd be forgiven for thinking that a quasi-federal agency founded in the 1930s is the last place you’d describe using words like innovative or agile. But you’d be wrong. Defying all stereotypes, Fannie Mae’s recent actions read a lot more like a startup than a $2.8 billion company with more than 7,000 employees. In the last two years, the company has implemented a user experience strategy, adopted design thinking and accelerated time to market for an innovative array of products.

Feature

Prime status: an update on luxury residential real estate

Deborah Huso
 Real Estate
In the years leading up to the housing bubble of 2007, it seemed like everyone was getting a piece of the American Dream of homeownership (or maybe even second homeownership). Ten years after the Great Recession, how is luxury residential real estate faring? Was the recent market slowdown just a temporary blip on the radar and will the sector continue to draw the aspirational interest of buyers as it did in the early to mid-2000s?

Commentary

Convert leads like a top producer

Casey Cunningham
Casey Cunningham
 Lending
Most mortgage professionals know that the client feels a sense of loyalty to the first person they speak with. When they establish themselves as the first contact, loan officers gain a critical sales advantage. In fact, speed-to-call is the single largest driver of conversion for new customer leads.  Studies show that returning a call from a new customer within the first 30 minutes produces an average of a 62% increase in conversion rates.